Welsh location makes top ten favourite camping spot

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh location has appeared in a top ten rundown of the UK’s most beautiful camping spots, a survey has revealed.

Great Langdale in the Lake District is the UK’s most beautiful camping spot, according to the survey, but coming in at number nine and the highest entry from Wales is Llanberis, Eryri.

Two other Welsh sites made the top twenty – Dolau Cothi and Mulberry’s farm – in a poll of 2,000 people from the UK.

With seven in 10 describing themselves as camping lovers, rising to 83% of Gen Z, 28% picked Great Langdale as the nation’s favourite camping destination.

Watermouth Valley in Devon came second with 19%, ahead of Red Squirrel (18%) and Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park (17%), both in Scotland. The Peak District’s Duchess’s Meadow (14%) and Cloud Farm in Devon (14%) completed the top five.

After a summer of heatwaves in the UK, a quarter felt camping was enjoying a comeback with half planning a trip this holiday season, rising to 70% among 18 to 29-year-olds, with 23% adamant Britain is the best place in the world to pitch a tent.

Reconnecting with nature (45%), spending more time in the UK (44%), enjoying time with family (37%) and saving money (33%) were the main reasons for camping.

More than three quarters (78%) also insisted having a capable car made the trips more enjoyable.

Llanberis

Llanberis is a village, community and electoral division in Gwynedd, northwest Wales, on the southern shore of Llyn Padarn and at the foot of Yr Wyddfa the highest mountain in Wales.

It is a centre for outdoor activities in Eryri, including walking, mountaineering, climbing, mountain biking and pony trekking, as well as water sports such as scuba diving.

The community includes Nant Peris or Old Llanberis, a hamlet about 2 miles (3 km) south-east of Llanberis, beyond Llyn Peris and at the foot of the Llanberis Pass which carries the A4086 through the mountains.

Llanberis takes its name from Saint Peris, an early Welsh saint. It is twinned with the Italian town of Morbegno in Lombardy.

Camping in Llanberis write: “Looking for a basic campsite in a perfect location? Our site is a great basecamp for climbing Yr Wyddfa. Both the Llanberis path and the Snowdon Ranger can be accessed directly from camp, no need for booking and finding car parks! Start and end your walk right at your tent, or glamping yurt!

“Pen y Pass paths are also easily accessible by Sherpa bus (10 min walk to Llanberis bus stop).

“We are a ‘back to basics’ campsite based on a working farm.

“Mainly suitable for the outdoors type that don’t expect luxury facilities! We provide basic facilities with all the friendly local knowledge and advice we can give!

“Close to – ZIPWORLD, Bounce Below, Welsh Slate Museum, Dolbadarn Castle and Caernarfon Castle to name a few!”

George Wallis, head of marketing at Isuzu UK, said: “The findings have highlighted some wonderful places in the UK to pitch up and enjoy the scenery.

“The UK is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, so it’s no surprise that loading up and heading somewhere remote remains timeless.

“Our customers tell us they love using their 4×4 D-Max for camping because it gives them the freedom to pack up and explore the great outdoors without overthinking it.”

The most beautiful places to pitch a tent according to the 2,000 person Isuzu survey are:

1. Great Langdale, Lake District – 28%

2. Watermouth Valley, Devon – 19%

3. Red Squirrel, Glencoe, Scotland – 18%

4. Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, Scotland – 17%

5. The Duchess’s Meadow, Peak District – 14%

6. Cloud Farm, Devon – 14%

7. Wasdale Head, Lake District – 13%

8. Petruth Paddocks, Somerset – 12%

9. Llanberis, Eryri – 11%

10. Holme Farm, Yorkshire Dales – 10%

11. Syke Farm, Buttermere, Lake District – 9%

12. Fidden Farm, Isle of Mull, Scotland – 9%

13. Herding Hill Farm, Northumberland – 8%

14. Acorn Glamping and Camping, Cornwall – 7%

15. Kielder Forest, Northumberland – 6%

16. Mulberry’s Farm, Anglesey – 5%

17. Causeway Coast, Antrim – 4%

18. Beadnell Bay, Northumberland – 4%

19. Dolaucothi, Carmarthenshire – 4%

20. Kinnego Marina, Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland – 4%

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