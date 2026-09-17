Welsh location named among best UK destinations for Traitors-inspired getaway

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh national park has been named among the best destinations in the UK for a games-inspired getaway, thanks to its mountains, misty landscapes and quiet valleys highlighted as an atmospheric setting for a weekend away.

Board Game Breaks have become a popular choice for UK staycations as, according to survey data from Parkdean, 3 in 5 people (65%) of respondents are planning to take one this autumn.

More than half (53%) of respondents have already been on a weekend break with friends or family where playing board games or group games was the main focus of the trip, while two-thirds (65%) are considering taking a trip this autumn in order to do so.

Additionally, with the rise of strategic game shows like The Traitors, searches for ‘traitors party’ have already increased by 121% in the past month and 307% in the past year according to Google Search data.

A further three in five (65%) have said they are interested in taking part in their own version of The Traitors during a weekend away with friends.

In light of this trend, Parkdean Resorts identified seven locations across the UK that serve as “the perfect backdrop” for board game breaks.

Taking third place, Eryri was ranked high for its stunning scenery including “imposing mountains, misty landscapes and quiet valleys,” which “create an atmospheric backdrop for a weekend of games and group activities”.

As Anna Fiteni, writing for Literary Hub, explains: “From our myths to the Mabinogion, to our once endangered language, and our great poets like Dylan Thomas, Wales has had an incredible influence on global culture—particularly in the fantasy genre.”

This makes Eryri particularly well suited to games such as Dungeons & Dragons, where mythology, storytelling and dramatic landscapes form much of the backdrop to the fantasy world.

Depending on where they stay, visitors can also see several sites to inspire them including Cricieth, Dolwyddelan, Harlech, Conwy and Dolbadarn castles, as well as the Fairy Glen and Fairy Falls near the picturesque village of Betws-y-Coed.

As for Traitors fans, though the series films at Ardross Castle in Scotland, there are several spots in north Wales that offer similar vibes such as Palé Hall Hotel in Bala, Ruthin Castle Hotel, and Château Rhianfa, which is slightly further north on Ynys Môn.

Celebrity Traitors returns to screens on Wednesday 23 September, which will star Michael Sheen who many fans are predicting will become the show’s villain due to his acting skills.

Parkdean commented on the increase in interest in games-inspired get-togethers this autumn: “In recent years, game shows like The Traitors have had the nation hooked; one of the reasons we suspect they have become so popular is because they tap into something we all enjoy, getting together and spending quality time with friends and family.

“Last winter we saw many groups hold Traitors-inspired gatherings, whether that be with friends, families or even work colleagues, and we expect a similar trend this year.

“An increase in Traitors-inspired trips is looking likely, especially following the release of The Celebrity Traitors, and we expect bookings for these types of trips will continue to increase in the run-up to Christmas.”

To explore all Parkdean Resort locations, visit the Parkdean website here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.