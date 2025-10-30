Welsh lung condition charity issues bonfire night warning

A Welsh lung charity has issued a warning about the affect of cold weather and smoke on people with lung conditions ahead of bonfire night.

Asthma + Lung UK Cymru says November 5th can be a life-threatening trigger for those with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The charity is warning people in Wales with a lung condition to take extra precautions on and around Bonfire Night as a “dangerous duo” of smoke and cold weather could put them at risk of a life-threatening asthma attack or life-threatening flare up of their condition.

With asthma affecting roughly 590,000 people in Wales and 185,000 living with COPD, many could experience worsening symptoms like breathlessness, wheezing and coughing, or even end up in hospital seriously unwell due to the smoke from bonfires, coupled with colder air.

Dangerous

Breathing in smoke from bonfires and fireworks can be dangerous for people with lung conditions like asthma and COPD because it can irritate airways and worsen symptoms.

As winter gets closer, temperatures begin dropping and cold air can cause airways to narrow, increasing the amount of mucus produced, making it harder to breathe for sufferers of asthma or COPD.

Over half of people living with asthma (54%), surveyed by the charity said poor air quality, including smoke, made their symptoms worse and seven in ten people surveyed (70%) said cold air triggered their condition.2,3

Asthma + Lung UK Cymru is urging people with lung conditions to take their preventer inhaler everyday as prescribed and always carry a reliever inhaler.

Sufferers should consider staying indoors or stand well back from any bonfires.

Friends and family are urged to keep an eye on those with lung conditions too.

If cold air is a trigger, a scarf can be wrapped loosely around the mouth and nose to warm the air before it’s breathed in.

‘Dangerous’

Jo, who has asthma, is retired and lives in Ceredigion. Her asthma is made worse by smoke.

She said: “Where I used to live abroad, there would be a huge annual community bonfire just along the road. My husband and I used to watch it being built up, wooden pallets and all – and we would rush to shut our doors and windows.

“The smoke still got into our house sometimes and worsened my asthma. It took days for the air to clear. In fact, there was a kindergarten beside the plot where the bonfire was, and I could never understand why that was allowed.

“Fortunately, the land was sold, the kindergarten moved and so did the bonfire. Better for us but someone else got the smoke then.

“It is one of those very old traditions that will be hard to ever eradicate, I think. I shudder now when I remember taking my own children to ‘enjoy’ smoky big bonfires every year.

“As November 5th approaches, I am very aware that there could be smoke from fireworks and bonfires in people’s gardens, so I keep my windows and doors closed as much as possible just in case.”

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma + Lung UK Cymru, said: “We know that bonfire displays and fireworks can be good fun, but they can also be dangerous if you have a lung condition.

“When coupled with a drop in temperature and colder air it can make asthma and COPD symptoms worse, meaning that in the next week people with asthma could face a dangerous combination of smoke and cold air. Smoke from bonfires can also linger in the air for hours afterwards.

“The best thing you can do is take your preventer inhaler every day as prescribed, as this builds up protection in your airways.

“Keep your reliever inhaler to hand if you have one, so you can use it to quickly relieve symptoms if they do come on. If the smoke from fireworks, bonfires or cold air have brought on your symptoms before, it may be best to stay indoors and enjoy the display from a window.

“However, if you are planning on going to a display, make sure you stand well back from bonfires and fireworks, and check what direction the wind is blowing so you can avoid the smoke. If you’re celebrating in cold weather, you can try loosely wrapping a scarf around your nose and mouth to warm up the air you’re breathing in.”