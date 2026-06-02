Welsh-made films gain international attention with two major releases this month

Nation Cymru staff

Wales-made feature films are making waves ahead of their release dates this summer, with Creative Wales-backed films gaining industry recognition at The Cannes Film Festival, and more major productions having just wrapped filming in Wales.

Two major Welsh productions, Madfabulous and Effi o Blaenau, are both set for cinematic release in June.

Madfabulous hits cinemas on 5 June and had its premiere at BFI Flare – Europe’s biggest LGBTQIA+ film festival.

The true story follows flamboyant aristocrat Henry Paget, 5th marquess of Anglesey, who challenged the expectations of high society with his unapologetic individuality.

The film stars Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin) alongside Rupert Everett (An Ideal Husband, My Best Friend’s Wedding), and was filmed across Anglesey, Caernarfon and Pwllheli.

The film received support from the Ffilm Cymru Wales Feature Film Production Fund, and has been praised for its stunning use of eye catching costume and scenery, having also created six trainee opportunities locally.

Following closely is Effi o Blaenau, an adaptation of Gary Owen’s highly regarded play, Iphigenia in Splott.

Marc Evans directs this thought provoking and deeply touching film, set against the dramatic landscape of Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The Welsh-language story follows Effi, a young woman who learns firsthand the personal costs of our societal shortcomings. With a breathtaking lead performance from up-and-coming actor Leisa Gwenllian (Under Salt Marsh), the film had its premiere at Glasgow Film Festival and received rave reviews from industry critics.

Filmed in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Caernarfon and Port Talbot, Effi o Blaenau was part-financed by Creative Wales, created five trainee placements and was developed in partnership with S4C as part of a commitment to investing in Welsh-language filmmaking and supporting Welsh stories.

It will have its cinema release on 19 June before being broadcast on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer at the end of this year.

Upcoming films About a Bell and Welsh-language Western Lluest have both been named among Screen International’s UK buzz titles at Cannes 2026.

Produced by Jasper Warry, founder and CEO of Wales-based Hello Deer Studios, Simon Callow’s comedy drama About a Bell stars the award-winning British-Iranian comedian, actor, writer, and producer Omid Djalili.

In a quiet English commuter town, a former parish church is knocked down to make way for a new apartment block. A Syrian refugee is upset by the lack of respect for local history.

After unearthing the site’s origins with the help of a young librarian, the unlikely friends take action. The film received support from the Ffilm Cymru Wales Feature Film Production Fund*.

Welsh-language Western Lluest, starring Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Slow Horses, Believe Me) and Rhodri Meilir (Hidden/Craith) is notable as the first feature project to progress to production from Sinema Cymru— a Welsh-language film development partnership scheme between Creative Wales, S4C and Ffilm Cymru Wales. The film recently wrapped at Great Point Studios in Cardiff and received production funding support from Creative Wales.

International productions are also attracted by Wales’ growing screen industry. A Visit to Grandpa’s, is inspired by Dylan Thomas’ much-loved short story and stars Sir Anthony Hopkins and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Filming recently wrapped in Dolgellau and has already secured international distribution deals ahead of release. The film received support from the Ffilm Cymru Wales Feature Film Production Fund.

Following the success of HAVOC on Netflix, Welsh Director Gareth Evans has been shooting in Wales once again. A Colt is My Passport is the Amazon MGM Studios/Orion Pictures reimagining of Nikkatsu’s 1960s Yakuza hitman thriller.

Now in post-production and set in 1970s Detroit, this high-octane feature was shot largely at Great Point Studios in Cardiff, produced by Ed Talfan of Cardiff-based production house Severn Screen and is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video later this year. The project was supported by Creative Wales.

The momentum follows recent big screen successes including BAFTA nominated Mr Burton, H is for Hawk and The Ballad of Wallis Island, as well as other successes including The Man in My Basement, Anemone, HAVOC and Brides.

From the story of the flamboyant Henry Paget in Madfabulous to the powerful contemporary drama of Effi o Blaenau, audiences can experience two distinctive Welsh-made films in selected cinemas imminently.

Madfabulous is released on 5 June, with Effi o Blaenau following on 19 June.