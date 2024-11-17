Welsh man cycling the length of Wales in handbike to raise funds for boy with cancer

A man cycling the length of Wales in a handbike to raise funds for a local 12-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with cancer has said he is “looking forward to getting to the finish line”.

Darren Williams, 37, suffered a life-changing spinal injury after a road accident in 2014 and has since learned to use a handbike.

Challenge

In 2020 he took on the gruelling challenge of a 106-mile handbike ride from Cardiff to Cardigan and now his latest challenge will take him the full length of Wales, an estimated 190 miles.

Across three days in April, Mr Williams, based in Cardigan in Wales, plans to cycle from Llandudno to Barry with the help of two support vans.

“The boys will be feeding me on the move, passing me bars and things, filling my water bottle up. So that’s all I got to think about, just keeping my arms turning,” he told the PA news agency.

Mr Williams hopes to raise money for a local boy Louis, who was diagnosed with cancer.

“I heard about this local lad who’s been diagnosed with cancer recently unfortunately, and he plays rugby for the local town and he’s only a year older than my daughter,” he said.

“There’s a few fundraisers going on locally, but I thought if I do something big to try and get some more money in for him and his family going forward, because obviously they are going through a bit of a time.”

Tough

Talking about the challenge, he said: “Probably the biggest complication is having a pressure sore because I’m going to be on the bike maybe seven or eight hours a day.

“That’s a long time so when I get off the bike I’m going to have to get onto my front, to get off my backside, to prevent pressure.”

He said he likes to challenge himself and is motivated by knowing he is raising money for Louis and by the people who will come out to support him.

“I know it’s going to get really tough out there, but I like it when people do come along and show their support and lift the spirits, because there are going to be plenty of ups and downs.

“There’s a lot of emotions going on but when you see people in the streets coming and giving money and athletes coming to join for a few hours, it lifts the spirits so I’m looking forward to seeing that and obviously looking forward to getting to the finish line.”

To donate to Mr Williams’ fundraiser, visit his Go Fund Me.

