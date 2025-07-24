Welsh man who sold illegal ‘smokie’ meat ordered to pay back over £30,000 in profits

A Welsh defendant found guilty of the illegal sale of “smokie” meat will have to pay back over £30,000 in profits.

The Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation hearing brought by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) took place at Isleworth Crown Court last month.

Ian Thomas, 46, of Gorseinon Road, Penllergaer, Swansea, was ordered to pay £31,250.51 for his involvement in the illegal slaughter, manufacture and distribution of “smokies” across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Illegal

“Smokies” refers to a traditional West African delicacy made from the skin-on meat of sheep or goats.

It is produced by singeing the fleece off the unskinned carcass, giving it a golden-brown colour and smoky odour.

Their production is illegal in the UK due to public health concerns relating to the potential for bacterial contamination, such as E. coli and Salmonella.

This means the process is being carried out in unapproved premises which are unlikely to comply with the strict hygiene standards and requirements for meat or food preparation.

While the FSA – the UK’s independent government body responsible for food safety and food hygiene – has explored the possibility of safe, legal smokie production – current regulations prevent it.

Impact

David Williams, Senior Financial Investigator at the NFCU said: “This case shows that we’re not just content to prosecute those who commit food crime, we will also pursue them to recover the profits they made from their illegal activities and to recoup taxpayers’ money spent on investigating and prosecuting them.

“Food crime can have a serious impact which puts communities at risk, and it also undermines legitimate business and the investment and economic growth that go with it.

“We support legitimate businesses, and we are proactively supporting them by disrupting and stopping the criminal element.”

