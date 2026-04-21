Welsh mansion ‘reclaimed by nature’ up for sale

A historic Georgian mansion in west Wales with a storied past has gone on the market, though bringing back to its best will require significant restoration work.

Iscoed Mansion in Ferryside, Carmarthenshire is currently listed for sale at £650,000. The property includes 3.3 acres of land and a “habitable” five-bedroom courthouse.

The original mansion, however, is considerably worse for wear. The home was designed in 1772 by Anthony Keck, who also designed the orangery at Margam Park.

The three-storey home was first owned by Sir William Mansel and purchased in 1812 by General Sir Thomas Picton who died at the Battle of Waterloo three years later.

Iscoed Mansion remained within the Picton family until the early 20th century, when it was purchased by the council.

The Pevsner Architectural Guides described the property as “one of the most important Georgian mansions of the county”.

Abandoned in 1945, now the home is “crumbling” and “being reclaimed by nature” in the words of content creator and urban explorer, JC Explores.

He further explained: “At its peak, this Georgian mansion was anything but ordinary as the red brick design made it a standout in West Wales at a time when it was rarely used.

“But now, this historic property has re-emerged with a new chapter ahead. It’s officially on the market, with offers in the region of £650,000 and for the right buyer, this could be a chance to own the Grade II listed property.”

Though the original mansion is not currently habitable, the courtyard buildings provide a five-bedroom, one-bathroom spacious family home.

Planning permission was previously gained to provide six more dwellings on the property, but this has since expired.

For more information, see the Iscoed Mansion listing here.