Welsh manufacturing leaders recognised among 130 people shaping UK industry

Nation Cymru staff

Thirteen manufacturing leaders, innovators and industry champions from across Wales have been recognised in Make UK’s new 130 Honours initiative, launched today to celebrate the people shaping the future of UK manufacturing.

The Welsh honourees reflect the breadth and diversity of modern manufacturing in Wales, spanning aerospace, automotive, electronics, engineering, chemicals and advanced production.

Among those recognised is Anne Pritchard, Chief Financial Officer at Aberdare electronics manufacturer Philtronics, for championing skills, future talent and community engagement.

Philtronics has built strong links with local colleges through apprenticeships and work placements, while opening its doors to young people on National Manufacturing Day, giving students hands-on experience of electronics manufacturing and encouraging the next generation into engineering careers.

Ryan Jones, Operations General Manager at Sony UK Technology Centre in Pencoed, Bridgend, which manufactures high-tech broadcast and professional camera systems, is honoured for championing innovation, advanced manufacturing and skills, while helping strengthen Wales’ global reputation for technology and world-class manufacturing capability.

Adam Lowry, Head of Industrial Strategy at Safran in Cwmbran, part of Wales’ world-leading aerospace sector, is recognised for his commitment to innovation, skills development and strengthening industry connections.

The initiative was launched on National Manufacturing Day, in partnership with Barclays, to mark Make UK’s 130th anniversary by recognising 130 people across England and Wales whose leadership, expertise, innovation and commitment are helping to shape the future of UK manufacturing.

Their stories come at a time when the sector continues to face difficult trading conditions, but manufacturers remain resilient and optimistic about the future. Barclays’ latest Business Prosperity Index found that 94% of manufacturers are confident about the future prosperity of their business over the next 12 months.

However, this confidence must be matched by action to tackle the skills gaps that could hold back businesses’ ability to invest, innovate and grow. Make UK research shows that 99% of manufacturers believe access to skills will shape their future growth plans, while half say skills shortages are their biggest barrier to growth.

With around 47,000 manufacturing vacancies still unfilled across the UK, according to ONS figures, and almost two-thirds of manufacturers planning major investments in digitalisation and AI technologies, attracting and developing the next generation of talent will be critical to the sector’s future.

Against this backdrop, National Manufacturing Day provides an opportunity to showcase the breadth of careers and opportunities available in modern manufacturing, inspiring young people, communities and future employees to consider a career in the industry.

Lianne Richards, Membership Director for Wales at Make UK, said: “Wales has a rich manufacturing tradition and continues to be home to world-class businesses, innovators and technical experts. The people recognised through the 130 Honours demonstrate the talent, commitment and ambition that are helping secure the future of manufacturing in Wales, from long-established industrial strengths to the advanced technologies shaping the sector’s next chapter.

“What better day to recognise their achievements than National Manufacturing Day, when manufacturers across the country are opening their doors to show the opportunities, innovation and talent within our sector. Llongyfarchiadau mawr/ huge congratulations to all the winners, and diolch/ thank you for your outstanding contribution to manufacturing in Wales.”

Tom Horton, National Head of Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Barclays, said: “We are proud to partner with Make UK to support the 130 Honours initiative and to join them in celebrating some of the industry’s great leaders on National Manufacturing Day. Manufacturing is at the heart of the UK economy, powered by skilled people, innovative businesses and resilient supply chains that keep the country moving. Recognising the sector’s contribution is both important and well deserved.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds said: “This is an opportunity to celebrate the businesses, innovators and skilled workers that are driving growth across Britain. Modern manufacturing is creating highly skilled jobs, helping develop new technologies and giving people the chance to build rewarding careers in industries with a bright future.

“By backing British jobs, British skills and British businesses, this Government is helping manufacturers invest, grow and build the talent pipeline they need to succeed – because more growth in more places means more jobs and better futures in every postcode.”

The Minister for Employment, Andrew Western, added: “It’s fantastic to see more than 130 manufacturers opening their doors to give young people a first-hand look at the wide array of careers on offer in modern manufacturing.

“With around 47,000 vacancies in the sector, days like this are a brilliant way to connect young people with the opportunities available and provide businesses with the staff they need to succeed.

“That’s why we’re setting the next generation up for success, with our Sector-based Work Academy Programmes helping people gain the skills and experience they need to move straight into manufacturing jobs, alongside the biggest youth employment reforms in a generation, backed by £2.5 billion to create nearly one million opportunities to earn or learn.”

Welsh 130 Honourees

Leigh Chapman, Director, Sales EMEA & India, AB Connectors Ltd – TT Electronics (Abercynon)

Gary Lockwood, Operations Director, Balmoral Tanks (Llantrisant)

Gavin Roberts, Managing Director, Caerbont Automotive (Abercraf, Powys)

Mike Evans, Chief Executive Officer, EBS Automation (Llanelli)

Gavin Griffiths, Director, Gavin Griffiths Group (Swansea)

Neil Gregory, Director, GOS Engineering (Blaenavon)

Vicky Reed, Managing Director, Gower Chemicals (Swansea)

Brett Tomlin, Managing Director, Ourvita (Tredegar)

Anne Pritchard, Chief Financial Officer, Philtronics (Aberdare)

Oliver Conger, Managing Director, Rototherm (Port Talbot)

Adam Lowry, Head of Industrial Strategy, Safran (Cwmbran)

Ryan Jones, Operations General Manager, Sony (Pencoed, Bridgend)

Peter Rees, HR Manager People and Performance, Vale (Neath)

More information and the full list of winners can be found here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.