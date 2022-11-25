Welsh march to remember Stalin’s man-made famine in Ukraine, 90 years on

A march is taking place in Cardiff tomorrow, 26 November, to remember the millions lost in Ukraine during a man-made famine 90 years ago.

The Holodomor, also known as the Great Famine, was a man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine from 1932 to 1933 that killed millions of Ukrainians.

The horrors inflicted on Ukraine were first brought to the world’s eyes by Welsh journalist Gareth Jones.

In 1933, the former Western Mail reporter was the first journalist to expose Moscow’s genocidal Holodomor famine in Ukraine – Stalin banned him from returning to Russia.

90 years later the Kremlin is still banning those who reveal the truth.

The march, organised by Stand With Ukraine Cardiff, starts at 10.30am at Cardiff Central Library.

Stand With Ukraine Cardiff said: “We invite you to participate in the march in honor of the victims of the Holodomor. It’s been 90 years and Russia is again conducting the genocide of Ukrainians.

“Now, more than ever, it is important to honor the memory of all those lost, show the world our unity, and show support for people living in Ukraine.”

The march will end with an event honoring those killed during the Holodomor.

