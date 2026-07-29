Welsh mead maker secures funding to boost production and expand product range

Mark Mansfield

A Welsh producer of one of the world’s oldest alcoholic drinks is set to expand its business after securing fresh investment to increase production and develop new products.

Wrexham-based Stone Circle Mead has received a £30,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales’ Wales Flexible Investment Fund to invest in brewing equipment, label-printing machinery and a laboratory at its meadery.

The family-run business, founded by husband-and-wife team Tony and Beth Cornish, produces traditional and flavoured meads using Welsh honey alongside locally grown and foraged fruit, flowers and herbs.

The latest funding will be used to buy bespoke fermentation and maturation tanks, increasing production capacity from 220-litre vessels to tanks capable of holding up to 1,500 litres.

The expansion will allow the company to increase stock levels, meet growing customer demand and launch a new range of products, including honey ale, beer and cider. The business also plans to create a dedicated herb garden to supply ingredients for future production.

The investment follows an earlier £23,000 loan from the Development Bank of Wales at the end of 2025, which helped the company boost production.

Stone Circle Mead’s products are stocked by a number of high-profile customers, including the Senedd, the House of Commons, the National Trust and Chester Cathedral. The company also runs a shop and tasting tours from its production site.

Tony Cornish, co-owner of Stone Circle Mead, said demand for the company’s products continued to grow.

“We’ve reached the point where we need additional production capacity to expand and take the business to the next level,” he said.

“The new equipment will allow us to increase production, develop new products and explore new routes to market.

“One of the things that sets us apart is our focus on creating authentic mead using ingredients that reflect the landscape around us. Many of our fruits, flowers and herbs are foraged locally or grown by ourselves, and we’re excited to build on that approach with new recipes and flavours inspired by historic mead-making traditions.”

Growth

Malcolm Green, an investment officer with the Development Bank of Wales, said Stone Circle Mead had already demonstrated how investment could help drive growth.

“Stone Circle Mead is a distinctive Welsh producer with a strong story, a loyal customer base and clear plans for growth,” he said.

“This latest funding will help Tony and Beth expand production, strengthen their product offering and reach new customers, while continuing to promote a traditional craft with strong roots in north Wales.”

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