Welsh-medium education provision to be expanded in county’s urban areas

Stephen Price

Campaigners have welcomed Carmarthenshire County Council’s decision to expand Welsh-medium education provision in some of the county’s urban areas.

The Council’s Education, Young People and Welsh Language Scrutiny Committee approved a recommendation to consult on making a regulated change to Welsh-language provision in four primary schools: Ysgol Bro Banw, Ysgol Griffith Jones, Ysgol Llangynnwr, and Ysgol Llandybie.

The decision will go before the Cabinet on Monday 29 June for final approval.

A spokesperson for Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Carmarthenshire Region said: “We are very pleased that the Council intends to expand Welsh-medium education provision in these schools, moving closer to the goal of ensuring that no pupil is deprived of the ability to work and communicate confidently in both languages.

“We particularly welcome the changes at the large urban school, Ysgol Bro Banw. However, we seek clarification regarding the decision to introduce bilingual provision at the school, rather than converting it into a fully Welsh-medium school. Research shows that Welsh-medium education is the only way to ensure bilingualism among young people.

“It is worth noting that there are seven bilingual primary schools in the county, in addition to those mentioned in the report, and several of these provide only Welsh-medium education during the Foundation Phase. We therefore encourage the Council to continue the work of converting all these bilingual schools into Welsh-medium schools and to address gaps in Welsh-medium education provision in areas such as the south-west of the county and the town of Carmarthen as well.

“At the same time, we are disappointed that the Council is removing Welsh-medium education from our rural communities. Although they are increasing capacity in St Clears, they are simultaneously losing Welsh-medium capacity in the area through their plans to close Ysgol Meidrim. We therefore call for a new and sustainable strategy for rural education.”

The spokesperson added: “We look forward to the Council’s next announcement, when the names of four additional schools will be revealed. Nevertheless, it is disappointing that we have to wait until the autumn for that announcement. We respectfully ask the Council to accelerate the process in order to prevent the ongoing injustice whereby pupils are being deprived of the ability to communicate and work in Welsh as well as English.”