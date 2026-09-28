Welsh-medium school could be split in bid to tackle financial pressures

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Senior councillors have backed proposals to create a new Welsh-medium secondary school by formally dividing a pre-existing school.

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni currently operates across two campuses – in Fleur de Lis and Caerphilly town – but is facing budget problems linked to staff travel arrangements.

Timetabled hours are lost every time a teacher has to move between the sites, and the school has also had to effectively double up on some roles so that each campus is adequately staffed.

At a council cabinet meeting on Thursday September 24, director of education Paul Warren said creating a new and separate school at the Caerphilly town campus would improve the Welsh-medium education offer in the borough.

Cllr Philippa Leonard had questioned whether dividing the existing school could potentially reduce curriculum choice.

“In fact it’ll do the opposite,” replied Mr Warren. “By having two schools you’ve got more opportunities to collaborate, for leadership roles.

“It’s going to create capacity for creativity and innovation by having partner schools to work alongside each other.”

He added pupils at Cwm Rhymni would stay at their current sites, minimising disruption, and that the school’s governing body and headteacher were “very much in support” of the proposals.

Earlier this month, headteacher Matthew Webb told the council’s education committee the split would offer “educational advantages” for pupils at both sites, including the chance to offer a broader range of subjects at GCSE and A-Level.

However, there were concerns among the committee’s members that questions over the school’s budget deficit to date remained unsolved.

Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni is currently £2.7 million in the red and forecasts show that shortfall could continue to increase without intervention.

If the split goes ahead, both schools are anticipated to be “viable and sustainable in their own right”, according to a council report.

Cabinet members agreed unanimously to proceed to a formal consultation period with the school community and other stakeholders such as Estyn.

Cllr Shayne Cook, chairing the cabinet meeting, said the proposal “helps secure long-term sustainability at the school, and makes sure the effective use of resources helps support positive educational outcomes for learners across the county borough”.

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