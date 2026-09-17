Welsh-medium school plans could be at risk if public land is sold, MS warns

Mark Mansfield

Plans for a new Welsh-medium secondary school could be put at risk if publicly owned land is sold to private interests, a Senedd Member has warned.

The concerns relate to Welsh Government-owned land at Callaghan Square in Cardiff, which has previously been identified as a possible way of helping to provide a site for a new school serving the south of the city.

Cardiff and Penarth MS Huw Thomas said an agreement in principle had been secured with the previous Welsh Government that the land could be made available to help deliver the school.

Finding a suitable site is regarded as one of the biggest obstacles to establishing a new Welsh-medium secondary school in south Cardiff because of the densely developed nature of the area and limited amount of publicly owned land.

Mr Thomas, who was leader of Cardiff Council before being elected to the Senedd in May, said he had now been told by stakeholders in the city that the Welsh Government was stepping up efforts to sell its land at Callaghan Square to private interests.

He has called for any sale to be paused while discussions take place with Cardiff Council about whether the land could be used to help unlock a site for the school.

Mr Thomas said: “There is a vibrant campaign calling for a new Welsh-medium secondary school embedded within the community in south Cardiff. Finding somewhere to build it is one of the biggest challenges we face.

“That’s why it was so important to secure agreement on the principle of using Welsh Government’s land at Callaghan Square – it gives us a real opportunity to overcome one of the biggest obstacles to making a new school a reality.

“I’ve raised this twice already directly with the new Education Secretary, but so far received no assurance that the previous Welsh Government’s position will be honoured.

“I’m now deeply concerned to be told that the Welsh Government is stepping up its efforts to sell the land to private interests, which would mean this unique opportunity would be lost.

“I’m asking the Welsh Government to pause any sale and sit down with Cardiff Council to explore how this land could help deliver the school that south Cardiff needs.

“Once this land is sold, we may never get this opportunity again. We cannot allow a short-term decision over the disposal of public land to close the door on a new Welsh-medium secondary school for pupils living in south Cardiff.”

Local authorities

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Local authorities are responsible for planning and delivering school places, including Welsh-medium provision in line with their statutory Welsh in Education Strategic Plans.

“Any proposal for a new school would need to be taken forward by the local authority in line with the School Organisation Code, including formal consultation with local communities.

“We are unable to comment on the merits, or otherwise, of any school organisation proposal which may later be referred to Ministers for determination.

“Officials have not received a formal approach on the land from the local authority.”

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