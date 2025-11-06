Welsh medium school set for name change

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A school which has become a fully Welsh medium is set to change its name following the backing of senior councillors.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, at their November 3 meeting were asked to support a revised Instrument of Government for Ysgol Gymunedol Croesgoch.

The instrument of government sets out how the governing body is constituted and establishes it as a corporate body; it must set out the name of the school along with the composition of the governing body.

A report for members, presented by Cabinet Member for Education and Welsh Language Cllr Guy Woodham, said: “Since 2007, primary and secondary schools have been categorised using the Defining schools according to Welsh medium provision, non-statutory guidance.

“The school was categorised as a transitional school, which is, predominantly English-medium schools but with significant use of Welsh Foundation phase pupils and Key Stage 2 pupils are taught in both languages, but more emphasis is given to the English language. The Welsh language is used to teach between 20-50 per cent of the curriculum generally.

“In the previous Welsh in Education Strategic Plan for the Council 2016-2021 the school was identified to become a Welsh medium school.”

It said, over a transition of seven years, the school now functions as a fully Welsh Medium School, adding: “All staff at the school are Welsh speakers so there have been no human resources implications from the report. Children are now taught in the medium of Welsh.

“Following the change in language categorisation of Ysgol Gymunedol Croesgoch from a ‘transitional school’ to a ‘Welsh Medium’ school in September 2025, the governing body, following consultation with the school community and its governing body wish to change its name from Ysgol Gymunedol Croesgoch to Ysgol Gymraeg Croesgoch.”

It finished: “Cabinet approval is required for the name change of the school Conclusions It is considered that the governing body’s proposal is sensible and reflects the language that learners are taught at the school.”

After the recommendation was moved by Cllr Woodham, members unanimously backed approval of the revised Instrument of Government.