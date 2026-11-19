Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Pupils and parents have broadly welcomed plans to divide a Welsh-medium secondary school, but want educational opportunities secured.

Caerphilly County Council has proposed formally splitting Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni, which already operates at two sites – in Fleur de Lis and Caerphilly town.

The school is facing a “growing budget deficit” which already stands at £2.7 million and could increase by a further £1 m annually if no action is taken.

Officers have blamed the shortfall on the seven-mile distance between the two sites, which means staff lose timetabled hours when they travel from one to the other.

The split arrangements also add further costs because the school has to double up on some positions to ensure each site is adequately staffed.

A recent consultation on the proposal invited members of the school community to share their views, and collected nearly 200 responses.

Of those who took part, more than three quarters (78%) said they supported the proposal and 10% opposed it, with the remainder neutral or unclear in their position.

A little over half of the respondents were parents of pupils attending or due to attend Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni.

Some 114 pupils also took part, although in the main their responses were collected in single contributions from a pupil focus group or the school’s student council.

A council report said “many [pupils] were supportive” of the proposal and welcomed “potential benefits” of each school having its own leadership and identity.

But they sought assurances the two schools would each offer a “broad” range of GCSE subjects and extracurricular activities such as the arts and organised sports.

The proposal also threw up pupil questions around school transport, uniforms and the retention of existing staff.

Other consultees included the school’s leadership and governing body – who were described as showing “strong support” for the proposed split – Welsh-language education groups, and trade unions.

Feedback welcomed

In response, the council welcomed the learners’ “thoughtful and constructive” feedback and said they mirrored themes raised by parents and staff.

On education standards, the council said it was “satisfied” the proposed split would maintain “high-quality” Welsh-medium education, and each school’s leadership team would be able to focus on their own pupils’ specific needs.

The council noted pupil concerns around the range of subjects offered at each school, and said each leadership team would make decisions based on demand, staffing and finances, as well as exploring collaboration between the two sites.

However, no changes to sixth form provision are proposed, and future post-16 courses are set to be offered only at the Fleur de Lis site.

Noting staff had raised concerns about job security and future arrangements, the council said it “recognises the importance of providing clarity and reassurance to staff throughout the process” and would continue working with its staff and trade unions.

Following the consultation, officers have recommended the council push ahead with the proposals.

Members of the council’s education committee are due to meet and discuss the report’s findings next week.