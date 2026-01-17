Welsh menswear business announces closure in ‘end of an era’

In what has been deemed the ‘end of an era’, a city’s beloved, independent menswear shop has announced it is to close after almost 40 years in business.

Newport’s The Wardrobe opened in 1989, two years after their Cardiff store. Established by Manuel Lima and Robert Porter, the brand went on to launch a successful online counterpart in 2010 following the closure of the Cardiff location

The owners took to their Facebook page on 15 January to share the update that, at ages 65 and 64, they have decided to retire.

They wrote: “To all our customers past & present. Firstly, we would like to thank you all and express our gratitude for the support and custom we have received throughout our 38+ years in business.

“We will be closing our store The Wardrobe soon as we have made the decision it’s time for us to retire. Many of our valued customers have supported us throughout the 80s & 90s right up to today. It has been heart warming to see their sons and even grandsons coming to us as regular customers too.”

They noted that the Wardrobe originally stocked classic labels including Timberland, Burberry, and the French Connection, before expanding to offer Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Henri-Lloyd, Lyle & Scott, and Luke 1977.

Mano and Robert added: “During those early years, John Frost Square was thriving with a mixture of independent shops and many other stores of interest.

“The square was a meeting place and our shop a place to come for a chat and a browse. The Friars Walk development arrived and many feel that it took away the sense of the retail community spirit and the old feeling of the square.”

They also paid tribute to other stores in Newport that have closed over the years, as well as to their customers who helped The Wardrobe continue trading through “two recessions, a credit crunch, the upheaval of construction involved with Friars Walk as well as the lock downs of the shop due to Covid 19.”

“All of this took its toll on other independent businesses within Newport city centre,” they explained. “But we were lucky as your continued custom helped ensure we came through all of those events and maintained our place as the successful store it’s always been.

“In more recent years we have coped through a slightly tougher trading period with the cost of living crisis. Whilst our regulars have continued to visit our store, they often comment that now the experience of shopping within the city centre can be intimidating and off putting, making us appreciate their custom even more.”

Although no set date has been announced for The Wardrobe to close its doors, they announced that a closing down sale would begin on Friday 16 January, and encouraged all customers to “come along and say goodbye”.

Commenters shared their sadness at the news, writing: “Right back to the 90s buying a Ralph on a Saturday. You guys smashed a shop that will never be replaced or never be forgotten from Newport history well done.”