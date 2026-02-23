‘Welsh milk for Welsh children’: School milk supplier expands services across Wales

The UK’s leading early years milk supplier is on a mission to support Welsh farmers, dairies and children.

Cool Milk, which supplies milk to schools and nurseries across the UK, is expanding its services across Wales with a commitment to supply “Welsh milk for Welsh children, wherever possible.”

The organisation supplies milk for 895 nurseries in Wales with milk from 47 Welsh dairies. Now, it is on a mission to increase the number of nurseries and dairies it supports across the country, so that more children can enjoy fresh, local milk that supports Welsh agriculture.

The expansion will see Cool Milk grow its network of local dairies and nurseries over the coming year, reinforcing its commitment to sourcing locally, strengthening rural economies and cutting down on unnecessary transport.

Mike Ferrand, Managing Director of Cool Milk, said: “Our founder was a dairy farmer who started the business with the support of friends and neighbours in a small rural village, so localism and community have always been at our heart.

“That same ethos drives us 25 years on, and that’s why we’re committed to supplying Welsh milk for Welsh children wherever possible.

“We want to support farmers and dairies of all sizes, while making life simpler for nurseries and helping milk become more sustainable.

“This is about doing what’s right for the environment and for local communities through shorter supply chains, lower emissions and more opportunities for small dairies to thrive.”

In Wales, children under five get milk free of charge through the Nursery Milk Scheme, while those aged five to seven in participating schools receive free or subsidised milk under the School Milk Scheme, which is funded and administered by local authorities.

Welsh nurseries often have to buy milk themselves, usually from a local dairy, milk round or supermarket, and then submit claims to their local authority to be reimbursed.

Each purchase must be recorded, matched, and processed through the local council’s systems, which can be time-consuming and compliance-heavy.

Cool Milk removes that burden by managing the entire process on a nursery’s behalf, so nurseries can focus on children’s care and learning.

Jason Roberts-Johnes, Owner of Greenfields Nursery in Newport, said: “The use of locally sourced milk in Greenfields Nursery ensures children receive fresh, high-quality nutrition that also strengthens local economies and reduces environmental impact.

“By choosing local suppliers, we can guarantee freshness and quality for growing children. It means we support local farmers and keep resources within the community, reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainability. We enjoy hassle-free delivery with milk on our doorstep so we don’t have to make extra trips to the shop.

“Partnering with Cool Milk makes this easy. Cool Milk handles all enquiries promptly and ensures smooth, reliable delivery. We have been with them for ten years and they have remained consistently professional and have a great customer service team.”

Local milk supply is more than just a choice – it’s an investment in our children’s health and our community’s future.”

Cool Milk hopes that by sourcing milk from local dairies, it can reduce the product’s environmental impact while supporting local communities and the rural economy.

Supporting nurseries to source milk from dairies closer to home will see the company reduce food miles and invest in Welsh farming so that convenience doesn’t come at the cost of sustainability and provenance.

This approach also helps small and family-run dairies to grow, providing a reliable business that supports local jobs and livelihoods.

Cool Milk is now inviting nurseries and dairies across Wales to join its network and play their part in helping Welsh children enjoy fresh, nutritious milk that’s made by their local farms and dairies.

To find out more about Cool Milk, visit www.coolmilk.com.