Welsh miners appear on Ukrainian TV show delivering aid to front line

Emily Price

Welsh miners have appeared on a Ukrainian TV channel as they handed over vital aid to the bomb battered city of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Channel 5 news programme documented the moment area secretary for the Nation Union of Miners (NUM) in south Wales, Wayne Thomas, and former miner, Carwyn Donovan, arrived in the war torn capital.

They were joined by Labour Senedd Members Mick Antoniw and Alun Davies, who formed part of a group of nine drivers that traveled thousands of miles to hand over the vital supplies.

Journalist Anastassia Ivanova met with the group in the centre Kyiv near Independence Square as they donated the 4×4 vehicles that they had travelled in from Wales.

Marked with Welsh and Ukrainian flags, the cars had been packed with essential items such as medical supplies, tourniquets, clothing, medicine, military equipment and sleeping gear.

Each fully equipped vehicle was destined for military units where Ukrainian miners are serving.

The links between the NUM and the coalfields of Ukraine go back many years.

When Welsh miners went on strike in 1984, their counterparts in Ukraine raised thousands of pounds to support them through rallies and even by working extra shifts.

Around 4000 Ukrainian miners are currently defending their country against Vladimir Putin’s war.

The war in Ukraine started in February 2014 with Russia’s annexation of Crimea and conflict in the eastern Donbas region.

It escalated significantly with Russia’s full-scale invasion of the entire country on February 24, 2022.

Brave

Welsh miners wanted to repay the act of solidarity by supporting the Ukrainian miners bravely defending their country.

Several NUM members teamed up with Senedd Members to form the humanitarian aid group, Senedd4Ukraine.

The delegation has made over 10 trips to the region over the last three years to deliver vehicles and other equipment.

Money for the supplies has been raised by Welsh people via a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by the group.

Pontypridd MS Mick Antoniw comes from a Ukrainian family, with a Danish mother and a Ukrainian father who sought refugee status in the UK following World War II.

Democracy

Speaking in Ukrainian, he told Ukraine’s Channel 5: “We understand what is happening in Ukraine.

“Ukrainian servicemen are fighting not only for Ukraine, this is the front line for democracy in Europe.

“It is very important, so we help as much as we can.”

During their most recent visit to Kyiv, the group also delivered essential broadcasting equipment for Ukraine’s Channel 5 news channel which had suffered a Russian missile attack during the summer.

The blast destroyed the outlet’s newsroom and a significant amount of equipment was damaged.

Speaking on the programme, Welsh miner Carwyn Donovan said: “We were horrified to hear of the attack on the channel and the broadcasting office here.

“I immediately spoke to a few of our members who were only too happy to donate what they could from their own personal belongings and equipment to our colleagues out here.

“We recognise the important role played by journalists. We don’t think it was a mistake that this office was targeted.

“Putin wants to conduct his war crimes, his terrible atrocities, without evidence.

“Journalists play an incredibly important role in exposing and documenting and showing the world what is happening.”

Essential

CEO of Ukraine’s Channel 5 TV, Volodymyr Mzhelskyi, said: “Our friends from Wales brought an incredible amount of essential items.

“We will sort everything out and put it to use – especially after losing so much equipment in the strike.

“I am incredibly pleased and deeply grateful. It is truly touching when people from different countries and even different continents call you, come to you, and not only offer support but physically stand by your side.”