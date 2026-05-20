Welsh minister faces abuse over pledge to ditch car travel

Emily Price

A Welsh Government minister says he has faced online abuse after pledging to ditch his car to raise awareness of climate change.

During his victory speech after winning a seat in Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf for Plaid Cymru in the May 7 election, Dr Dafydd Trystan Davies vowed to make “every journey” in his role as a Member of the Senedd by bike, train, bus or on foot.

The avid cyclist and guide runner also promised that if he had no alternative but to use a private motor car, he would publicly document “every single” journey.

“For too long, politicians have said one thing and done another,” Dr Trystan Davies said. “It’s time for action, not words.”

He hopes that his experience of avoiding car travel in his densely populated north Cardiff constituency will help strengthen his case for improving the capital’s sustainable transport network.

However, the Welsh academic acknowledged it would be “impossible” for some MSs representing rural parts of Wales to follow his lead.

Dr Trystan Davies says his active travel pledge prompted a “huge response” – ranging from support and criticism to comments he described as “simply abusive”.

In a post to Facebook, he wrote: “I welcome debate and (robust) disagreement – I will block any one who is abusive.

“What I’m hoping to do is highlight how easy (or not) it is – in our capital city to rely on sustainable transport.

“Already constituents have been in touch – from the east of the city about bus services, from the north about the frequency of trains; and others about how our public transport system still focuses on the ‘normal day’ with very little thought for shift workers.

“Thanks for getting in touch – and please keep the comments coming.

“My hope is to use all of this evidence – from my experiences – and others to advocate for improvements to sustainable transport in Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf.”

‘Pressures’

Former Plaid MS and Propel leader Neil McEvoy argued that Dr Trystan Davies leads a “privileged” lifestyle and does not face the “pressures many ordinary working families deal with every single day”.

He said: “No school runs. No juggling children’s clubs. No reliance on a car to survive daily life. But for thousands across Cardiff, Ely, Fairwater, Pentrebane and beyond, a car isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity.

“Labour, backed time and again by Plaid Cymru, have made driving harder, more expensive and more stressful.

“Road changes, parking charges, anti-car policies and now the prospect of a Congestion Charge hanging over Cardiff.

“If Plaid Cymru gain influence on Cardiff Council next year, don’t be surprised to see a Congestion Charge pushed hard.

“This is what happens when politics is dominated by privileged people disconnected from ordinary life. You heard it from them first.”

During Plaid Cymru’s election campaign, the Dr Trystan Davis used active travel options while canvassing and was spotted out on his bike posting leaflets by locals regularly.

Runner

On election day, he took part in a run with visually impaired Paralympic athlete Tracey Hinton MBE which ended at his local polling station.

Earlier this month, he was appointed Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution by Wales’ new First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth.

He previously served as the independent chair of the Active Travel Board under the Labour-led Welsh Government, advising Welsh ministers on the implementation of the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013, with the aim of increasing walking and cycling levels across Wales and reducing air pollution.