Welsh minister heads to US to strengthen trade and cultural links

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales’ culture and sport minister is to travel to the United States for the new Welsh Government’s first transatlantic visit.

Heledd Fychan will visit New York, Washington DC and Springfield, Massachusetts, between August 31 and September 4, with trade, investment and cultural links on the agenda.

The trip coincides with events marking the 250th anniversary of the United States and will include meetings with businesses, politicians and cultural organisations.

In New York, Ms Fychan will meet Welsh actor Matthew Rhys to discuss the Welsh arts and creative sector in the US and opportunities for Welsh talent to reach international audiences.

She will also meet representatives of the Gotham Center for New York City History at Fraunces Tavern.

The organisation has worked with Welsh creative technology company Sugar Creative on Echoes of Revolution, a digital project developed around the US’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

The Welsh Government said the project would be used during the visit to highlight Wales’ technology and creative industries.

The US is Wales’ largest export market and its biggest source of inward investment, according to the Welsh Government.

Ms Fychan will meet the UK’s Trade Commissioner to the United States and businesses and investors with an interest in Wales.

She will also host a reception in Manhattan bringing together Welsh and American businesses, cultural organisations and other partners.

In Washington, the minister is due to meet members of the Friends of Wales Caucus on Capitol Hill to discuss trade, investment and cultural links.

She will also visit the Library of Congress, where she will present what the Welsh Government has described as a “gift of music” on behalf of the people of Wales as part of the US anniversary celebrations.

Ms Fychan said: “The United States is one of Wales’s most important international partners, and this visit is an opportunity to build on that relationship and create new opportunities for people and businesses in Wales.

“Our culture is one of our greatest assets. It gives us a unique platform to build relationships, open conversations and create new economic opportunities.

“From music and our shared history to the world-class digital and creative talent working in Wales today, we have a compelling story to tell.”

She added: “We want American businesses to see Wales not just as a place with which they can trade, but as a place where they can invest, innovate and grow.”

9/11 Memorial

During the trip, Ms Fychan will lay a wreath at the 9/11 Memorial in New York ahead of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

She will then travel to Springfield to attend the North American Festival of Wales, which runs from September 2 to 6.

The annual event brings together Welsh communities from across North America for a programme celebrating Welsh culture, music, language and heritage.

Ms Fychan is expected to meet members of the Welsh-American community during the festival as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen links between Wales and the US.

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