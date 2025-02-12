Welsh minister reiterates nation of sanctuary ambition following rise in ‘divisive rhetoric’

Emily Price

The Welsh Government has reiterated its ambition to become a nation of sanctuary following a rise in “ongoing divisive rhetoric”.

It comes amid a crackdown on immigration by the UK Government as it feels the heat from Reform in opinion polls.

This week, enforcement teams raided over 800 premises across the UK including nail bars, car washes, and restaurants.

The UK Government has been criticised for releasing pictures and footage of the immigration raids and deportations.

Welsh life

In the Senedd this week, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Jane Hutt said that the Welsh Government’s vision was to ensure sanctuary seekers have access to the tools needed “to fully contribute to Welsh life”.

The government in Cardiff Bay recently updated its ‘Anti-racist Wales Action Plan’.

The report highlights “deeply rooted racial inequalities” experienced by Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people in Wales.

Speaking in the Senedd, Ms Hutt said the Welsh Government would “re-focus commitments” over the next couple of years and introduce 10 principles to help to communicate what the nation of sanctuary means.

‘Open borders’

Shadow Social Justice Minister Altaf Hussain said that he and everyone in the Chamber agreed that Wales should be a nation of sanctuary for those seeking refuge.

He also made reference to the UK Government’s recent blitz on immigration saying that welcoming refugees to Wales should not mean “open borders”.

Ms Hutt said that Welsh ministers wanted to work closely and “influence” the new UK Government to improve the operation of asylum and resettlement schemes in Wales.

She added that the Welsh Government was currently reviewing the new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, to see what its impact would have on Wales and devolved matters.

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams said politicians shouldn’t stand by “while the far right floods social media.”

She added that misinformation had been “amplified by the likes of Elon Musk and, shockingly even a Conservative Member of this Senedd.”

Criticism

Former Tory leader Andrew RT Davies has faced criticism from the Welsh Refugee Council in recent weeks after he shared a video of Welsh school girls online.

He claimed the children were being used as “propaganda” by Welsh ministers.

Mr Davies had shared the footage directly from a far-right account which claimed the Welsh Refugee Council was using 12-year-old girls in ads to “entice migrant men to come to Wales”.

It was later revealed that the video had been made as part of a project to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Wales.

Ms Williams said the Welsh Refugee Council had become a target of “whipped-up hate” after it was forced to close its offices during the backlash.

Mr Davies was not present in the Chamber during the comments but later said on social media that he makes “no apologies” for opposing Wales’ Nation of Sanctuary plan.

Misinformation

Backbench Labour MS and Ukrainian Mick Antoniw said misinformation about refugees was being spread on social media and in politics generally – including within this Senedd itself.

He said: “All of which is playing into an orchestrated, I think, far-right agenda with regard to immigration, using it as a political tool, and it has created an incredibly toxic environment for politicians, for volunteers in society, and particularly for many of the vulnerable refugees that we have.”

Conservative Member Joel James said that although he thought that Wales as a nation of sanctuary is an “admirable cause”, he had concerns about the treatment of “white working-class communities”.

Ms Hutt said she was “proud” to stand in support for the nation of sanctuary plan so that Wales can be “the wonderful, diverse nation that we all are so proud to live in.”

But Cardiff’s sanctuary seekers hub Oasis say the plan is under threat from a “rise in hateful rhetoric and misinformation”.

Division

In a response issued after Jane Hutt’s statement in the Senedd, Oasis CEO, Susie Ventis-Field said: “At Oasis, we unequivocally support the vision of Wales as a Nation of Sanctuary. We join many other communities across Wales in being a place of a warm Welsh welcome to people seeking sanctuary from all over the world.

“Yesterday, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice reaffirmed the Welsh

Government’s commitment to Wales’ Vision as a Nation of Sanctuary. We welcome the restated commitment, but we need much more concrete action to support the word – actions that make sure people seeking sanctuary can thrive in Wales.

“This is increasingly urgent, as we believe the Nation of Sanctuary vision is under threat from the rise in hateful rhetoric and misinformation that dehumanises people seeking sanctuary.

“Our leaders in Wales need to stand firm against voices which seek to create division, and take the opportunity now to put resources and energy into the Nation of Sanctuary, working with communities across Wales. We also expect them to take the opportunity to work more closely with the UK Government towards a humane asylum system.

“Sanctuary seekers coming to Wales have the right to have access to the services and opportunities they need to rebuild their lives and thrive, but also to live in safe communities where they feel welcome. At Oasis, we will continue to work towards this vision and will hold others to account to do the same.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We value the significant contributions being made by Oasis and welcome their statement. Working alongside many other organisations in Wales, we have taken and continue to take many positive steps since the Nation of Sanctuary approach was established. We are committed to ensuring people seeking sanctuary and all communities in Wales thrive.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

