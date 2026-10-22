Welsh ministers should help decide rail closures says transport minister

Mark Mansfield

Welsh ministers should help decide whether railway lines in Wales close for engineering work, the Deputy Minister for Transport has said ahead of a four-week closure planned for early next year.

Mark Hooper was responding to concerns about the closure of much of the North Wales Main Line between January 9 and February 6, 2027.

The railway will close between Chester and Holyhead for the first three weeks, along with the Conwy Valley line and services between Llandudno Junction and Llandudno.

During the fourth week, the closure will be limited to the section between Llandudno Junction and Holyhead.

Replacement buses will operate, but passengers have been warned to expect longer journeys.

In a written statement, Mr Hooper acknowledged that Network Rail had discussed the programme with the Welsh Government. However, he argued that ministers should have a role in making such decisions.

“Welsh Ministers should be part of the decision making on matters as significant as closing a railway line in Wales,” he said.

“The key principle behind our ask for full rail devolution is for decisions about the railway in Wales to be taken in Wales, with all key partners involved in the decision-making process, rather than treated as stakeholders to be informed.”

Network Rail, which owns and operates the line, is investing more than £25m in track renewals, drainage, station improvements and maintenance.

Mr Hooper said he understood the frustration of passengers, businesses and communities, but recognised that the work was needed to maintain the railway’s safety and reliability.

Transport for Wales, Avanti West Coast and Network Rail are developing replacement bus arrangements, including faster services with limited stops and others serving all stations.

They are also working with the Welsh Government and councils to manage additional pressure on roads during the closure.

The engineering programme includes replacing track on the Grade I-listed Conwy Tubular Railway Bridge, where the existing track dates from 1978.

Track and drainage improvements at Bodorgan Tunnel on Anglesey are intended to reduce flooding risks. Further work is planned at Penmaenbach, Holyhead and Llandudno, alongside platform improvements at Llandudno Junction.

Accessible footbridges will be installed at Prestatyn and Abergele, supporting the closure of four high-risk level crossings. Around £1.4m will be spent on vegetation management at nine locations.

Emma Osborn, passenger strategy director for Network Rail’s Wales and Borders route, said: “Investment on this scale inevitably means some temporary disruption while we carry out the work, and we recognise closing the railway will have an impact on customers and communities.

“But by bringing years’ worth of complex work together into one intensive programme, we can deliver it more safely and efficiently, while avoiding a prolonged series of disruptive weekend closures.”

Timetable change

The investment follows a timetable change in May which increased Transport for Wales services in north Wales by 50%.

Network Rail says January was chosen because it is traditionally quieter for tourism, with many holiday parks and attractions closed.

Amended timetables are expected in journey planners between late October and early November. Passengers should check Transport for Wales, Avanti West Coast or National Rail Enquiries before travelling.

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