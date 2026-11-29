Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh ministers are being urged to treat racism as a public health issue after a UK-wide survey found that half of respondents who had experienced racism felt they had to stay “on guard” against it.

The Mental Health Foundation held 12 focus groups, including one in Cardiff, before surveying 2,506 adults from Black African, Black Caribbean, Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities across the UK.

Three quarters of those who had experienced racism said it had affected their mental health. Only one in 20 said they typically sought professional support such as counselling or therapy.

In October, the Welsh Government described the experience of a family supported by the Wales Hate Support Centre after repeated racist incidents in their neighbourhood. The parent became anxious about taking part in community activities, while their teenage child spent less time outdoors and became reluctant to invite friends home.

More than six in ten survey respondents who reported unfair treatment said they had changed their behaviour as a result. The most common changes included avoiding certain places, routes or times of day and staying away from large crowds or events.

“People from ethnic minority communities are constantly assessing risk and changing their behaviour to avoid racist treatment. Living in that state of vigilance day after day can take a serious toll on mental health,” said Susan Solomon, the report’s lead author.

“For many people, anticipating discrimination is an ongoing source of stress and anxiety. Racism is not only an equality issue. It is a public health issue.”

The Welsh Government’s Anti-racist Wales Action Plan commits to improving ethnic minority communities’ access to and experience of mental health services. In July, ministers agreed to review the plan and retain the group that scrutinises its delivery.

Ministers have also pledged to draw up a new public health strategy for Wales. The Programme for Government does not say whether it will specifically address the mental health effects of racism.

The foundation wants governments across the UK to recognise racism as a cause of poor mental health and make professional support easier to access for those affected.