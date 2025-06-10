Welsh ministers urged to reveal when they knew about re-designation of Oxford-Cambridge rail project

Plaid Cymru has pressed the Welsh Government to reveal when it learnt about the reclassification of the Oxford-Cambridge line to an “England and Wales” project.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Peredur Owen Griffiths MS referenced new information which confirmed the project was previously classified as England only in the 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024 editions of the UK Government’s Statement of Funding Policies.

Clarity

He asked for clarity on the following questions:

1) When did you become aware of the reclassification?

2) Do you agree that the previous classification (England only) which provided the Welsh government with consequential funding was indeed the correct classification?

3)What discussions have you held with Labour colleagues at Westminster and Treasury officials in order to press the case for the original classification to be reinstated?

4) Which rail projects in Wales will either lose out or not happen at all as a result of Wales being denied its share of funding from the Oxford to Cambridge link?

The change in designation was first revealed in response to questions put forward by Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP, David Chadwick last month.

The Liberal Democrat MP asked the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander whether the £6.6 billion project – which will launch later this year – will be marked as an England and Wales scheme.

The rail link between Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge is set to be one of Britain’s largest transport projects.

Plaid Cymru spokesperson on Transport also expressed disappointment at the Labour Welsh Government’s silence on the issue.

Egregious

Peredur Owen Griffiths said: “The UK Labour Government’s decision to reclassify the Oxford to Cambridge rail link as an England and Wales project is one of the most egregious examples of the Westminster government working against the best interests of the people of Wales.

“Despite the project being previously classified as an England project in the 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024 editions of the UK Government’s Statement of Funding Policies, meaning Wales received a consequential – Labour have moved the goal posts and is now choosing to deny Wales much needed investment.

“For all we know, this decision could result in Welsh rail projects losing out or not happen at all because of Wales being denied its share of funding.

“The Labour Welsh Government must be clear about when they were made aware of the decision, what consequences this decision will now have for Wales and for investment in Welsh rail projects, and how they plan to work with their colleagues in Westminster to correct this miss-classification. It’s high time their so-called ‘partnership in power’ starts delivering for Wales, instead of actively working against us.”

Backlash

Responding to the backlash following the revelation of the change of designation last week, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “This is not new. The system used for paying for rail improvements puts Wales and Borders within a wider network which has historically disadvantaged us.

“Previous governments have failed to change that, but the current UK Government has acknowledged that it shortchanges Wales.

“Past Ministers could have delivered a fair funding settlement, but failed to. Instead, they backed HS2 with no fair funding for Wales.

“In stark contrast, the present UK Government has admitted that the Wales and Borders network has been underfunded in the past.

“We have an agreed and ambitious pipeline of improvements that will make up for underinvestment by previous governments.

“We are also working together on exciting plans for rail reform that will further strengthen the Wales and Borders network. We are seeking a fair share of investment.”

