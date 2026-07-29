Welsh ministers warned not to repeat ‘predecessors’ mistakes’ over NHS dentistry

Mark Mansfield

The British Dental Association has warned ministers that a new dental school will not fix Wales’ NHS dentistry crisis unless they first address what it describes as major flaws in the new dental contract.

The association said the new Plaid Cymru-led administration risked “recycling Labour soundbites” unless it addressed concerns over the implementation of the General Dental Services contract.

The warning follows a written statement by Cabinet Secretary for Health Mabon ap Gwynfor, which outlined plans to explore the creation of a new dental school in rural Wales, review the use of mobile dental clinics and described the new NHS dental contract as the biggest change to NHS dentistry in Wales for almost 20 years.

The BDA’s Welsh General Dental Practice Committee (WGDPC) said it wrote to the Cabinet Secretary in June setting out what it described as serious operational and contractual problems with the new arrangements and requesting an urgent meeting. It said that meeting has yet to take place.

According to the committee, NHS dental activity is running at around half the expected level, practices are struggling with increased administration, IT failures and contractual complexity, and more practices could hand back NHS contracts before the Government’s planned review later this year. It also raised concerns about increased patient charges, continuing difficulties accessing care and what it described as a lack of a clear programme to evaluate the new arrangements.

Russell Gidney, chair of the BDA’s Welsh General Dental Practice Committee, said: “A new dental school won’t work if the contract in place means the next generation can’t see a future for themselves in the NHS.

“Sadly, a Plaid administration appears to be recycling Labour soundbites. It might be ‘the most significant change’ in 20 years, but this new, untested system now risks pushing more dentists out of the service.

“Ministers need to ask themselves if they really want to end this crisis or simply cheerlead for their predecessors’ mistakes.”

Dental Access Portal

The BDA also pointed to concerns raised by practices since the contract came into force, including problems with the operation of the Dental Access Portal, increased administrative burdens and software issues, as well as uncertainty over some referral and charging arrangements. It said “did not attend” rates of around 25 to 30 per cent were creating additional financial pressures by leaving appointment slots unused.

The association said it remained willing to work constructively with ministers to develop a sustainable future for NHS dentistry, but argued that meaningful engagement with the profession needed to begin urgently.

The Welsh Government said: “This contract comes following extensive engagement with the sector and has been developed working in partnership with the British Dental Association, the NHS and the people of Wales to address many of the concerns associated with the 2006 UDA contract.

“We are already seeing more preventative dental care delivered and NHS capacity being directed towards those who need it most.

“As with any major reform though, full impact will take time to assess. We will continue working closely with health boards and the dental profession to monitor progress, so any lessons are learnt and improvements implemented for the benefit of patients and the dental profession.”

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