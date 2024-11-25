Welsh mother wins rural retreat in her home county

A lucky Welsh mum has won the ultimate rural retreat in her home county – worth over £500,000 – along with £50,000 in cash – for just £30.

Sarah Perry, 49, who is originally from Llanfair Caereinion, has won the Omaze Great Escape House Draw, Wales, and is now the proud owner of a contemporary three-bedroom, two bathroom home in Powys – located within easy reach of Hay-on-Wye.

Her stunning property is nestled in nature and has a terrace with stylish black decking, beneath a canopy of corrugated tin. The veranda overlooks four acres of private wildflower meadowland.

Sarah exclaimed that “Christmas had come early” for her family this year after landing her big win.

But her husband of 18 years Richard, 54, was left “flabbergasted” as he had no idea she had entered the prize draw, saying he was “more than a little surprised when Omaze turned up on the doorstep telling us we’d won something but it’s without doubt the best surprise we’ve ever had!”

“A windup”

An ecstatic Sarah said: “I got the call from Omaze and was a little dubious at first, you just never think you’ll be the one that wins something like this so my first instinct was it must be a windup.

“I just couldn’t believe it when Omaze arrived on the driveway and told me I’d won the house. I was shocked – but my husband was utterly flabbergasted as he had no idea I’d even entered! He said it was the best surprise we’ve ever had.

“We’ve had a nice bottle of Welsh whisky in the cupboard for years, which would’ve been very appropriate to celebrate with but we didn’t have a chance to crack into it as due to all the excitement we’d forgotten to feed the kids! So, we ended up celebrating by going out for a lovely steak dinner instead.”

On returning to her Welsh roots she said: “I’m from Wales and my family still live in Powys, I was actually on my way there to stay with my sister when Omaze came knocking. Now I’ve got this place, she can come and stay at our place for a change!

“Since I moved away, I try to get back as often as I can, and always dreamed of having a place here one day – this win means I can now return to my roots, it really is a dream come true!

“I work in London a lot – so to have such an amazing place in the countryside to escape to with my family, where I grew up, is fantastic – our sons are going to love all this space – who knows, they might even pick up the accent!

“All my family are over the moon about the fact I have a house here now, my farmer brother-in-law already has his eyes on the back meadow for his sheep!”

“Like a Christmas card”

On her new house in Wales, she said: “The house is absolutely amazing, even nicer in real life. The main bedroom is huge, I’ve lived in flats that are smaller than that room!

“The views are just spectacular – this is what Wales is all about!

“With all the snow today, the house looked like a Christmas card. When we walked up the drive and saw it, I had to check the date as I thought it was December 25th already! Christmas has certainly come early for us this year. We’re still pinching ourselves – the whole thing is just so surreal!

“This win has changed our retirement plans, and definitely moved things forward a bit. The win and the fifty thousand pounds just takes the pressure off – and all for just £30!”

On Omaze’s partnership with Scouts she said: “I’ve been volunteering for the Scouts for 7 years, and our sons have both been through Beavers and Cubs, with the oldest now in Scouts. The movement has had a really positive impact on them, so I’m thrilled Omaze is raising money for Scouts – they are a huge part of our lives.”

Sarah and Richard have two sons aged 13 and 9 and have lived in their current house in Reading for 12 years.

Sarah, who moved to England in her twenties, has worked as an accountant for 30 years. Richard, originally from Dorset, is a Project Manager and has worked in IT for the past 35 years.

Sarah’s 1,300 square foot property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

Inside Sarah’s new house, windows provide framed views of the glorious Welsh countryside, which she can enjoy from the spacious living area, complete with oak floorboards and a cream corner sofa for friends and family to sit on in front of the cosy log-burning stove.

Natural light pours into the bespoke, freestanding kitchen with solid wood countertop, through a bright skylight.

The spacious main bedroom has vaulted ceiling windows and a traditional wood burner with a striking stainless steel flue.

There are a further two guest bedrooms and a mezzanine study.

The modern property is built for the future with environmental efficiency incorporated into the design of the tin-clad building. It comes complete with an air source heat pump providing hot water and zoned underfloor heating.

As well as reuniting Sarah with her Welsh roots – Omaze is also raising money for Scouts.

Scouts is the UK’s largest youth movement, inspiring nearly half a million young people to step up, speak up and gain skills for life.

Charity support

Much of Scouts’ work is in areas of deprivation, with the fewest opportunities for young people. Being part of Scouts helps young people aged 4-24 feel good about themselves, make friends and dream big.

The money raised from the partnership with Omaze will fund Scouts to open new groups in local communities, especially low-income areas, helping young people of every background believe in themselves and find their place in the world.

It will also support young people in their early years (in Squirrels Scouts) as they start out on their journey through Scouts.

Mike Longden from Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is delighted that Sarah has won our first home in Wales, and can enjoy returning to her roots.

“By offering this stunning rural retreat, along with £50,000 in cash, Omaze gives people the chance to win a life-changing prize, whilst also raising money for charities, such as Scouts.

“Our charity partners get introduced to vast new audiences that they wouldn’t otherwise reach. We’re extremely proud that the Omaze Community has raised over £63 million for good causes across the UK.”

