Welsh motorway services voted among Britain’s best

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

A Welsh motorway service station on the M4 has been rated among Britain’s best, with 99% of visitors surveyed saying they were satisfied with their stop.

Welcome Break’s Sarn Park site near Bridgend was one of eight to achieve the score in Transport Focus’s survey of 37,000 road users across 123 motorway service areas.

The site has been rebuilt twice, with one overhaul in 1986 and a later redevelopment that saw its distinctive octagonal building demolished. More recent changes include the addition of a Subway in 2021 and rapid electric vehicle chargers in 2023.

Welcome Break Rotherham, which opened on the M1 in South Yorkshire in January 2025, came first overall. It also scored 99% for satisfaction, with more than eight in 10 visitors saying they would recommend it. Moto Rugby and Moto Sawtry were among the other sites to reach 99%.

The survey asked visitors about toilets, accessibility, food and drink, facilities for lorry drivers and electric vehicle charging.

Watford Gap Northbound in Northamptonshire came last for overall satisfaction, while its southbound counterpart was also in the bottom five. Roadchef, which operates both sites, ran four of the five lowest-rated services. The company also runs Magor and Pont Abraham services on the M4 in Wales and has announced plans to invest more than £300 million across its business over the next five years.

Three-quarters of disabled visitors said the services they visited catered well for their needs, an improvement on 2022.

Lorry drivers reported an overall satisfaction rate of 90%, but only 54% rated the availability of lorry parking positively. Just over half said there were enough showers and 42% were happy with the value of the parking package.

No service area scored above 74% for the value of its food and drink, while overall satisfaction with the value of electric vehicle charging was 58%.

Louise Collins, a director at Transport Focus, said: “Motorway services have improved significantly over the years, and road users are seeing the benefit.

“There is still more to do, including on car parking, wayfinding and facilities for HGV drivers, and our survey will help us track progress in these areas in the years ahead.”