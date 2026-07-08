Welsh Mountain Zoo capybara named by public fundraiser dies unexpectedly

Amelia Jones

A capybara who joined the Welsh Mountain Zoo two months ago and was part of a nearly £2000 fundraising campaign has died.

The capybara, named Mango after public fundraiser campaign, died unexpectedly on July 5.

Mango was named by winner 10-year-old Fleur from Rhuddlan, who said he was “round and sweet.”

More than 400 supporters submitted names as part of the Capybara Naming Fundraiser, which raised £1,852 for the zoo.

The seven-month-old capybara marked the start of the zoo’s plans to grow the capybara family further in the future.

The arrival marked the opening of a brand-new capybara habitat, a striking transformation of two historic areas of the zoo – the former camel habitat and the old seal rescue house and pools.

Existing pools, paddocks and planting were enhanced to create a dynamic habitat with easy water access, varied terrain, shaded areas and open grazing space, while sensitively retaining and adapting elements of the original structure.

In a statement, the Welsh Mountain Zoo said: “It is with immense sadness that we share the loss of Mango, our capybara, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July 5.

“Although Mango had only recently joined us, he had already become a much-loved member of the Welsh Mountain Zoo family. Our dedicated keepers, who cared for him every day, are heartbroken by his loss, as are all of us at the zoo.

“We know so many of you had been following Mango’s journey, from the opening of his new habitat to helping choose his name. Your excitement and support meant so much, and we are deeply sorry to be sharing such sad news.

“We are now working hard to find out why Mango died.

“Please bear with us during this difficult time. At this stage, we are awaiting further veterinary findings to better understand the cause of death.

“The Cabana Capybara habitat will remain temporarily closed until further notice.”

The statement added: “The welfare of every animal in our care is, and always will be, our highest priority.

“Thank you for the kindness and understanding we know so many of you will show our team during this incredibly difficult time.”