Welsh MP calls for online crime agency as over £5 million is lost to fraud in Wales

David Chadwick, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, is calling on the UK government to set up an Online Crime Agency to tackle online fraud.

Data shows more than 10,000 cases of online shopping fraud were reported in Wales since 2021.

The data was obtained through a Freedom of Information request to Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, and the full response to the request can be viewed here.

Losses

Victims lost on average £827, an increase of 18% from previous years. Alongside this, the data also reveals that over £154,000 is lost to online fraud every single day UK wide.

In Wales specifically, 3,318 cases of online shopping fraud were reported in the 2023/24 financial year, amounting to a staggering £2,529,017 worth of losses.

Since 2021, the North Wales police force received 2228 reports of fraud, totalling losses of £1,474,801.

South Wales police received 4091 reports, and total losses of £2,645,610.

Gwent police received 1808 reports, and losses of £976,305.

And finally Dyfed-Powys police received 1886 reports, and total losses of £1,504,280.

Vulnerable

David Chadwick MP said: “Victims in Wales have been left short-changed and left vulnerable to opportunistic fraudsters. We urgently need action.

“The previous Conservative government completely failed to act. They were asleep at the wheel when it came to online fraud.

“That is why the Liberal Democrats are calling for the Government to set up a new Online Crime Agency to tackle fraud, give victims the justice they deserve and allow police the time to focus on keeping our communities safe.”

