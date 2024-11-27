Welsh MP calls for review of e-scooter legislation

E-scooters are being illegally used for “drug runs”, a Welsh Labour MP told the Commons, as she called for a review of legislation in order to make roads safer.

Introducing the E-scooters (Review and Awareness) Bill on Wednesday, Jessica Morden pressed the Government to improve public awareness of the dangers of e-scooters.

She said the dangerous and antisocial use of e-scooters is “a source of great anxiety” for many of her constituents in Newport East in South Wales.

‘Years behind’

Using a Ten Minute Rule motion, she told MPs on Wednesday: “The landscape on our roads has changed dramatically over recent years. The use of e-scooters has exploded, and it was estimated last year that e-scooter ownership is now close to one million in England alone.

“But legislation has just not kept up with this trend – our legislation is years behind other countries.

“The Bill is about asking the Government to address this quickly – and I know there have been positive moves about this – and also, as we approach Christmas, when many people may be tempted to buy them as presents, to remind potential buyers of the law.

“It is fair to say from the outset that there clearly is a place for e-scooters in the transport mix – they can play a really positive role in increasing transport choice while reducing pollution and congestion, particularly important too for young people with lower spending power and car ownership.”

Antisocial

She went on: “I’m introducing this Bill today to highlight an issue of much concern to many constituents in Newport East, who frequently raise with me the antisocial use and sometimes dangerous use of e-scooters, and, in fact, e-bikes as well.”

Ms Morden added that one constituent had told her e-scooters “are often used for drug runs” in Newport, with riders wearing masks but no helmets.

Another constituent, who has a disabled child, told Ms Morden she has “lost count of the amount of times” an e-scooter has almost collided with her wheelchair.

Ms Morden told MPs: “Whilst the sale of e-scooters is legal, using a privately-owned e-scooter on public land, including on roads, pavements and cycle routes, is illegal and can lead to prosecution.

“Despite this legal position, sales have just rapidly increased, and the problem is, because they’re unregulated, there are no limits on speed, with some for sale online capable of being tampered with or reaching up to 60 miles an hour.

“No requirements for them to have light, sound, or any audible alert system or for people to wear helmets, no available insurance, no requirements around their maintenance, and no restrictions on their weight.”

Serious injuries

She added: “These are clearly not toys, and, when collisions occur, victims can face serious injuries, and it’s the Motor Insurers’ Bureau who pick up the bill for any compensation, thereby pushing up motor insurance premiums for all.

“In 2023, from which the most recent figures were available, there were almost 1,300 collisions involving e-scooters, and six deaths.”

“There is also the issue of toxic lithium battery fires, with an e-bike or e-scooter fire once every two days in London in 2023,” she added.

The Bill would “place a duty on the Secretary of State to promote public awareness of legislation relating to the use of e-scooters”, Ms Morden said.

She called for “back-up” from the Department of Transport and the Home Office “in enforcement and in public awareness campaigns, particularly in the run-up to Christmas”.

She concluded: “This Bill asks that the existing legislation and guidance be reviewed and public awareness raised to provide a clear, settled and long-term legislative solution to the challenges as well as the opportunities e-scooters present, so that we can make our roads safer for riders, pedestrians and other road users.”

