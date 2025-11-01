Welsh MP goes vegan for PETA’s ‘World Vegan Day’ action

Stephen Price

Labour MP for Newport West and Islwyn, Ruth Jones has teamed up with PETA to mark World Vegan Day (1 November) by going vegan in a “show of compassion and climate consciousness”.

Making the decision to swap meat, dairyswitch nd other animal-derived foods for vibrant plant-based fare, she shared: “As vegan foods and alternatives become more popular, I’m excited to give it a go myself as we all look to do our bit.

“Our dietary choices can benefit the planet, animals, and our health, and I encourage everyone to join me in celebrating World Vegan Day by embracing plant-based options.”

PETA notes that vegan foods are cholesterol-free, and a plant-based diet is rich in fiber from sources like legumes, vegetables, and whole grains, which helps lower cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart disease.

Vegan foods, they argue, also have a smaller carbon footprint, while the meat and dairy industries are top producers of greenhouse gases that contribute to the climate catastrophe, whilst sparing animals from death at the slaughterhouse.

World Vegan Day is a global event celebrated annually on 1 November. Vegans celebrate the benefits of veganism for animals, humans, and the natural environment through activities such as setting up stalls, hosting potlucks, and planting memorial trees.

The event was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organization and the coining of the terms “vegan” and “veganism”.

Speaking in 2011, Wallis said: “We knew the Society had been founded in November 1944 but didn’t know the exact date, so I decided to go for 1 November, partly because I liked the idea of this date coinciding with Samhain/Halloween and the Day of the Dead – traditional times for feasting and celebration, both apt and auspicious.”

“Kudos”

PETA Senior Campaigns Manager Kate Werner said: “Kudos to Ms Jones for joining millions of Britons in embracing vegan eating.

“PETA encourages everyone to ditch meat, eggs, and dairy on World Vegan Day and every day – and offers a free starter kit for anyone wishing to give it a go.”

To help make the day special, PETA gifted Jones a gourmet vegan cheese box featuring a rich mature cheddar-style cashew cheese, aged to perfection and bursting with umami flavour.

PETA – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” – points out that Every Animal Is Someone and offers free Empathy Kits.

For more information, visit PETA.org.uk or follow PETA UK on Facebook, X, TikTok, or Instagram.