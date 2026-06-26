Welsh MP goes viral reacting to hate comments

Emily Price

A Welsh Member of Parliament has gone viral after sharing a video of himself reacting to some of the abusive and offensive messages he has received on social media.

Labour MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire Henry Tufnell racked up thousands of views, likes and shares on TikTok and Instagram after posting the “Mean Tweets”-style skit.

The format was popularised by the long-running Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment, in which actors and musicians read aloud some of the harshest comments directed at them on social media.

Among the messages read out by the 34-year-old MP was: “You both need running over, absolute piss lizards.”

Another commenter wrote: “Posh schoolboy should f**k off back to his mommy and daddy – he doesn’t belong!”

Taking the insults in his stride, Tufnell laughed before replying: “Thanks, David. Really kind of you.”

He also read out another post which said: “He looks like the Clavicular lad if instead of streaming he’d discovered the Model UN.”

“Yikes,” Tufnell responded with a laugh.

The “Clavicular lad” is a reference to American social media influencer and streamer Braden Eric Peters, who went viral for his extreme body modifications.

Other comments featured in the video included: “nonce”, “rent boy”, “are you on crack or meth?” and “do you have brain damage?”

Ending the social media video, Tufnell said that although disagreement was part and parcel of politics, commenters should be more “constructive”.

Speaking to Nation.Cymru he said: “Healthy disagreement is a fundamental part of a robust democracy, and I welcome people sharing their opinions, challenging policies, and raising their concerns.

“Insults and threats should however have no place in our discourse, and my focus remains on constructive engagement that helps me deliver for the people in Pembrokeshire.”

The Welsh Labour politician has served as an MP since the 2024 general election.

He’s risen in popularity on TikTok with his self-deprecating humour and by adapting popular internet memes and trends instead of relying solely on speeches or policy clips.

Alongside political updates, he shares more personal day-in-the-life content, such as reviewing the food served in the UK Parliament’s canteen.

In a viral video posted during a period of intense political pressure on the Labour government, Tufnell walks through his Westminster office after being asked how his last couple of weeks in parliament have been.

Before he can answer, the audio is abruptly cut and replaced with an upbeat dubbed voice insisting that “everyone is on the exact same side” with “no drama whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, Tufnell is shown pacing around the office with a visibly tense expression.

The clip was shared as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faced mounting political pressure over his leadership.

Tufnell’s use of ironic editing appeared to poke fun at the tense atmosphere in Westminster without directly commenting on the situation.