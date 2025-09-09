Welsh MP renews calls for justice over Gurkha veteran’s pensions

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick, has reiterated demands for the UK Government to end what he describes as the “unjust treatment” of Gurkha veterans over their pensions.

Mr Chadwick has previously raised the matter several times in the Commons and has submitted an Early Day Motion calling for equal pensions.

Mr Chadwick urged Veterans Minister Alistair Carns to commit to ensuring Gurkha soldiers who retired before July 1997 receive the same pensions as their British counterparts.

The request was met with recognition of the Gurkhas’ service, but no firm promise of change.

Bravery

The Gurkhas, soldiers from Nepal, have served in the British Army since the early 19th century and are renowned for their loyalty and bravery.

Brecon has a particularly strong connection with the regiment through the Infantry Battle School, where Gurkhas have trained for generations.

Annual parades and cultural events in the town celebrate their contribution, reinforcing close ties between the soldiers and the community.

However, for decades, their pay and pensions were lower than those of British soldiers.

Campaigners argue this amounts to discrimination, particularly affecting veterans who retired before 1997, when Gurkha headquarters moved from Hong Kong to the UK.

They say that many of these veterans now live in poverty, with pensions that fall well below the national minimum wage.

Campaigners have staged demonstrations across the UK, including a high-profile protest in Parliament Square in July, where Mr Chadwick met with Gurkha pensioners to discuss their campaign.

‘Distinguished history’

During the latest parliamentary exchange, Mr Carns paid tribute to the regiment’s “proud and distinguished history” but pointed only to existing welfare support for veterans.

He said: “The bilateral Gurkha Veterans Welfare committee sat most recently in June of this year and continues to ensure the needs for the Gurkha veterans are met and fully understood.

“It’s also worth noting that even some British service personnel in and around that era didn’t qualify for a pension. So, there is in some cases parity across the across the board.

“The Gurkha, welfare advice, centres provide, handling support for a wide variety of welfare related, enquiries alongside the Brigade Association and I myself have met with the Nepalese Ambassador and will meet with them again soon to discuss the issue.”

“It is unacceptable that Gurkha veterans are continuing to receive this unjust treatment by the UK Government,” Mr Chadwick said afterwards. “These are brave servicemen who served and were injured alongside their British colleagues defending our country. It is disappointing that the Government chose not to change its position today, but I will continue to use my voice in pushing for justice.”