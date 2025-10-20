Welsh MP reveals breast cancer diagnosis

A Welsh MP is stepping back from her role after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Claire Hughes, Labour MP for Bangor Aberconwy, said she will undergo surgery on Friday.

The 46-year-old was elected last May and said she will be taking a “step back” from her role while she receives treatment.

Surgery

In a post on social media, Ms Hughes revealed she was diagnosed earlier this month after finding a lump.

She said: “Over the recess, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, so it looks like I’m going to need surgery.

“I’m booked in for surgery this Friday, I’m then likely to need a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“The diagnosis and the treatment I’ve had so far at Ysbyty Gwynedd has been phenomenal and I’m so glad that thanks to our amazing NHS here in Wales, my first thought was not how am I going to pay for this?”

Support

Ms Hughes continued: “So while I am likely to need to take a little bit of a step back over the coming weeks and months in terms of not being out and about in the constituency as much as I normally am, I want you to know that I am still here to represent you, to fight for your behalf, and my team are all here to help with you just as they normally are with casework and everything else that you might need support with.

“So please continue to reach out, I will be doing the absolute best I can to get over this, to get back and doing my role as your MP, fighting for our future here in Bangor Aberconwy.”