Welsh MP reveals he is dyslexic

Martin Shipton

Welsh Labour MP Henry Tufnell has posted a video to social media in which he reveals that he is dyslexic.

On the video, Mr Tufnell states: “I’m Henry and I’m the MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire – and I’m dyslexic.

“I don’t very often talk about having a learning disability, but I think it’s important that those people who do can still achieve what they want to achieve in life.

“I’ve got lots of pressures – making speeches in the House of Commons, corresponding with the constituents, reading lots of briefings. It takes time to make sure it all comes out OK – but sometimes it won’t, and that’s OK. It’s not that you’re stupid or deficient or whatever – but you try your best and the outcome is the outcome.

“I’ve been into lots of schools in Pembrokeshire, talking about the difficulties around dyslexia and other learning difficulties, and thinking about how people can overcome those in order to achieve what they want to achieve in life. I think it’s so important that people feel that they can do those things.

“I hope that was helpful. See you again soon.”

Mr Tufnell’s revelation was greeted positively by those who responded to him on social media.

Mark Johnston said: “A really important disclosure. You will give a number of people a good example of what you can achieve, through the honesty about your dyslexia.”

Another said: “Well said, Henry! From your former teacher who has a recent autism diagnosis.”

Fiuona Richards said: “Well done Henry and hope you inspire others.”

Mr Tufnell was elected to Parliament in 2024, defeating former Conservative Secretary of State Stephen Crabb with a majority of 1,878.

At the time of his selection as the Labour candidate, concerns were expressed by some party members at the tenuous nature of his association with the constituency, where his mother owns a second home.

In a biography on his campaign website Mr Tufnell states: “I have been coming to Pembrokeshire since I was a small child with my mum, who was born in Pontypridd and grew up in south Wales. I am originally from a farming family and I am now based outside St Davids.

“Professionally I trained and practised as a barrister before leaving to work as an organiser at a grassroots trade union.”

Controversy

Since being elected, he has not shied away from controversy, for example writing a newsletter that was highly critical of the local health board, accusing senior managers of failing residents repeatedly and being overpaid.

In the newsletter he wrote: “I have been engaging extensively with local GP practices, local dentists, social care providers as well as constituents who have been sharing their experiences of healthcare in Pembrokeshire. I have provided all this data to Hywel Dda, including a comprehensive survey, which revealed that 62% of respondents wait more than a week to secure a GP appointment, and 87% believe that healthcare services have worsened in recent years. However, the shocking reality is that the management team at Hywel Dda do not recognise the extent of the problem and the level of dissatisfaction in our community – they remain in denial.

“I will continue to call out the failures of the Hywel Dda management team.”