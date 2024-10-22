Welsh MP to lead Westminster debate on large scale energy projects

Plaid Cymru MP for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi, will lead a debate in Westminster later today on large-scale solar projects and their impact of food security.

She is raising concerns about plans that could result in the loss of thousands of acres of productive farmland on Anglesey.

The proposed Lightsource BP Hir Energy project and Enso Energy’s Alaw Môn project would cover 3,700 acres of mostly farmland – around 2% of Anglesey.

The scale of Maen Hir, which is approximately five times the size of the UK’s largest active solar farm, means the final decision on approval will rest with the UK Government.

Land equivalent to 31 average-sized farms could be covered by solar panels under the plans.

Sustainable

Ms Medi is advocating for a more sustainable approach that balances renewable energy development with the protection of local food security and industries.

Ahead of the debate, the former Anglesey council leader also pointed out that only 6% of vegetables served in Welsh schools are grown in Wales. With climate change and global instability pushing up prices of food from abroad, Llinos Medi said that we should be increasing, not decreasing the amount of food we grow locally.

‘Protect our farmland’

She said: “Proposals on Anglesey could see land equivalent to 31 farms lost to solar panels. At a time when food security is a growing concern, we need to protect our farmland, not give it up for industrial-scale projects. With only 6% of vegetables served in Welsh schools being grown in Wales, we should be increasing, not decreasing, the amount of food we grow on our land.

“We’re not saying no to solar energy, but it must be done smarter. There are better places for solar panels – brownfield sites, rooftops, and car parks – rather than taking away valuable agricultural land that feeds our communities. Losing the equivalent of 31 farms is not something we can afford.

“We can meet our climate targets and still protect our food security, our economy, and our way of life, but only if our energy security plans are coordinated with food security plans. That means thinking more carefully about where these projects go and how they affect our communities.”

