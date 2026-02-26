Welsh MP urges UK Government to intervene in Ospreys row

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick has urged the UK Government to step in and stop the Welsh Rugby Union from axing the Ospreys.

Speaking in the House of Commons during questions to Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Lisa Nandy, the Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP said supporters feared a “stitch-up” that could see the Ospreys removed from the professional landscape and elite rugby in the Swansea Bay region brought to an end.

His comments comes as clubs across Wales have called for an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), a move that could trigger a vote of no confidence in its chair and intensify pressure on the governing body’s leadership.

The structure of professional rugby in Wales remains the subject of intense debate, with proposals to reduce the number of men’s professional regions from four to three generating anxiety among fans, players and local authorities.

The Ospreys, long regarded as a cornerstone of rugby in Swansea and across south-west Wales, are widely seen as being at risk under the mooted changes.

In the Commons, Mr Chadwick asked whether the UK Government agreed that the WRU leadership had “lost the confidence of the game and should step aside”.

He also pressed ministers to clarify what discussions were taking place with the Welsh Government to safeguard the long-term future of rugby in Wales.

Mr Chadwick later said Welsh rugby was “more than a business model on a spreadsheet”.

“Welsh rugby is in crisis. Clubs are demanding a vote of no confidence, fans are fearing backroom stitch-ups, and communities like Swansea are staring down the barrel of losing their professional side altogether,” he said.

“The WRU leadership has clearly lost the confidence of large parts of the game. For the good of Welsh rugby, they should step aside and allow fresh leadership to rebuild trust and stability.

“Rugby in Wales is part of who we are. From grassroots clubs to the professional regions, the game binds our communities together.”

He called on both the UK and Welsh Governments to work together to provide “clarity, transparency and a credible plan that protects all parts of the game”.

Legal challenge

The political row has unfolded alongside an escalating legal dispute involving Swansea Council, which has applied for an urgent High Court injunction to halt a proposed deal between the WRU and Y11, the owners of the Ospreys, to acquire Cardiff Rugby.

The local authority says the injunction is necessary to prevent changes that could lead to the end of the Ospreys as a men’s professional regional side based in Swansea.

The authority described its action as “reasonable and proportionate”, citing the economic, cultural and sporting impact of losing elite rugby in the city.

Council leaders said players, supporters, community clubs and local businesses were united in backing the Ospreys’ continued presence among Wales’s professional regions.

Competition concerns

The injunction threat followed Swansea Council’s request that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigate the proposed transaction.

The council said its concerns centred on the possible reduction in the number of professional men’s teams, the allocation of future licences and the prospect of a single ownership group controlling more than one Welsh professional club.

Council leaders warned such a scenario could restrict competition, reduce choice for supporters and damage the regional economy.

Cllr Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea Council, said: “The WRU’s proposals would mean the end of the Ospreys as a professional men’s rugby region.

“This would be a huge blow to our city — economically, culturally and emotionally.

“Players, supporters and local businesses all deserve a fair and transparent process.”

Investment at stake

Tensions between the council, the WRU and Y11 have risen in recent weeks following discussions about the future of regional rugby beyond 2027.

Swansea Council said it had invested around £1.5m in preparatory works linked to the redevelopment of St Helen’s Rugby and Cricket Ground, partly based on expectations surrounding the Ospreys’ continued professional status.

Independent analysis cited by the authority estimates the region contributes between £10m and £12m annually to the local economy.

The WRU has previously said its proposals are designed to secure the long-term sustainability of elite rugby in Wales, but critics argue the process has lacked transparency and has eroded confidence across the game.

The Union has told Swansea Council a deal will not be completed with Y11 before 16 March.