Welsh museum shortlisted for prestigious UK-wide award

The National Waterfront Museum has been shortlisted for the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award.

Charity Kids in Museums has run a prestigious annual award since 2004, recognising the most family friendly heritage sites in the UK. It is the only museum award to be judged by families.

From February to late April, families across the UK voted for their favourite heritage attraction on the Kids in Museums website. A panel of museum experts, children and young people then whittled down hundreds of nominations to a shortlist of 18 heritage attractions.

The National Waterfront Museum is vying three other museums in the Best Medium Museum Category.

Inclusive

Dr Nicole Deufel – Head of the National Waterfront Museum: “We’re thrilled and honoured to be nominated, and to be in such excellent company within our category.

“The National Waterfront Museum has always been a place for families and children to learn, play, explore and discover the stories of the people who made Wales the country it is today.”

The National Waterfront Museum hosts a wide range of family friendly activities and events throughout the year.

From crafty make and take workshops, to weekly gardening sessions for kids in our GRAFT garden, to big celebrations like National Play Day and Family Pride.

It also offers weekly Quiet Hours at the museum, and has sensory backpacks available for visitors to borrow during their visit and a chill out room for those who need somewhere for a calm moment during their visit.

Undercover visit

Over the summer holidays, the museum will be visited by undercover family judges who will assess the shortlisted museums against the Kids in Museums Manifesto, a set of guidelines on what makes a great museum visit for all ages.

Their experiences will decide a winner for each award category and an overall winner of the Family Friendly Museum Award 2025. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.

Follow the Family Friendly Museum Award on social media by following @kidsinmuseums and #FamilyFriendlyMuseum.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

