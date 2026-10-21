Welsh Museums Festival returns for 12th year with half-term family events

Welsh Museums festival kicks off for its 12th year this October, promising family fun perfect for half term.

The week-long celebration begins on Saturday [Saturday 24 October until Sunday 1 November] with a wide range of events, exhibitions and activities taking place in more than 60 museums and galleries across the nation.

Organised by Museums Federation Cymru and supported with Welsh Government funding, the festival offers many low cost or free special events and activities to families, making it the perfect time to discover your local museum or gallery. With this year’s celebration taking in Calan Gaeaf there’s a range of bilingual activities on offer including a greener version of the festival’s free Halloween resource.

This year, Festival organisers are encouraging participating museums to develop more Sustainable Hwyl, but still with Halloween in mind, bringing fun whilst minimising waste with museums and visitors alike encouraged to celebrate with the environment at the fore.

As part of the funding provided to support this year’s festival, Museums Federation Cymru has awarded grants over £12,000 to 18 museums to help them take part in the festival for 2026.

To mark the start of the festivities, the Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, visited Porthcawl Museum and Historical Society. An independent museum founded in October 1972 and located within the old Police Station building, the museum holds a collection of over 8,000 items documenting the history of Porthcawl, including the second largest costume collection within an independent museum in Wales.

Security upgrades

During the visit, the Minister toured the museum and heard about recent Welsh Government funding to support works for security upgrades.

The Minister said:“The Welsh Museums Festival is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the museums we have across Wales and everything they contribute to our communities. They bring our history and culture to life, provide opportunities for learning and enjoyment, support our wellbeing, and attract visitors to towns and communities across the country.

“It was wonderful to see first-hand the difference Welsh Government investment is making and the passion and commitment that goes into keeping our local museums thriving.”

Ken Griffin, President of the Museums Federation Cymru, said:“Museums Federation Cymru organises the Welsh Museums Festival to showcase the strength and collaboration of the Welsh museum sector. This year, more than 60 museums are taking part, the highest number since the festival began. The festival is especially popular with families, providing free and accessible activities during a period of financial pressure.

“This year, we’ve also encouraged museums to think about greener ways to celebrate Halloween, and it’s been lovely to see so many trying new ideas, from willow lanterns to bat boxes. Above all, it’s the perfect time to discover your local museum.”

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