Welsh Museums Festival returns this autumn half-term

Welsh Museums Festival 2025 is set for October half-term, offering a programme of free special events for young people at museums and heritage sites around Wales.

From Saturday 25 October until 2 November, over 40 museums throughout Wales will participate with tailored activities, including a free booklet exploring ‘Hwyl’ (fun or joy) by poet, broadcaster and performer Aneirin Karadog.

The festival will also coincide with Calan Gaeaf (Welsh Halloween), giving families an opportunity to explore Wales’ rich autumn traditions alongside other cultural experiences.

‘Treasures’

In the run up to the launch of his new free ‘Hwyl’ booklet at Carmarthenshire Museum on 16 October, Aneirin Karadog commented: “It will be a privilege to be part of Welsh Museums Festival.

“We have so many treasures in our country and so many interesting opportunities for the children and our young people. The resource we’ve created will hopefully add to the hwyl (fun) and raise even more interest in our museums.”

The festival is organized by Museums Federation Wales and funded by the Welsh Government. It has been celebrating Wales’ museums and heritage since 2014, bringing free and accessible cultural activities to communities across the nation.

Museums Federation Cymru Spokesperson Rachael Rogers, said: “The Welsh Museums Festival showcases the amazing work done by museums across Wales.

“Our museums not only offer visitors the chance to learn about our Welsh heritage, but they offer free events in a warm and welcoming space, which is more important than ever. So, if you’ve already started to scratch your head about what you might do during half term, then we have the answer!”

Events

The programme includes:

Archeology Crafts: Rhondda Heritage Park, 25 October

Young history buffs (aged 5 to 16 years) are invited to get hands-on with the past! They can make their own medieval coin purse from faux leather and craft replica coins using air-dry clay. The Royal Mint Museum will also be joining them with their coin striking activity.

Eery Snowdonia: Story, 25 October

To celebrate half a century of horror films in the Welsh language, Storiel, the museum of Gwyned, in collaboration with Pontio, Abertoir Film Festival, and Matchbox Cine will present Eerie Eryri – a celebration of horror films created by the Welsh Film Board and directed by Wil Aaron.

Family Crafts: Newport Museum and Art Gallery, 29 October

Join community artist Nathan Sheen for free crafts-based sessions – suitable for 3- to 10-year-olds.

Halloween Stories: Yr Ysgwrn, 30 October

Come and enjoy a night of Halloween stories in the company of renowned storyteller, Mair Tomos Ifans. The evening will include stories about ghosts and terrifying creatures but will also be suitable for children and young people. Soup and a drink will be available, and the event is free.

The festival’s Wales History Trails Passport Challenge will also return, with families able to win a prize by visiting just one participating museum during the Festival week.

For more information about Welsh Museums Festival 2025 and to see the full events programme, visit the dedicated site here.