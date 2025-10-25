Welsh Museums Festival returns with spooky fun, seaside stories and a passport to adventure

The Welsh Museums Festival is back for its 11th year, promising a week of fun, discovery and culture for families across Wales this October half term.

Running from Saturday 25 October to Sunday 2 November, the national celebration will see more than 50 museums and galleries open their doors for a packed programme of events, exhibitions and hands-on activities — many of them free or low cost.

Organised by Museums Federation Cymru and supported by the Welsh Government, the festival aims to bring history, heritage and art to life in every corner of the country. From ghost hunts to poetry, pumpkin art to passports, this year’s festival blends learning with plenty of hwyl — the Welsh word for fun and spirit.

A major highlight is the launch of the Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, a new bilingual initiative inviting visitors to collect stamps and explore museum sites across Wales until Easter 2026. Thirty-four museums will take part in the challenge, encouraging families to travel, learn and connect with their local heritage.

Dylan Thomas Boathouse

Among the standout venues is the Dylan Thomas Boathouse in Laugharne, where visitors can pick up the newly released History of Hwyl booklet by poet Aneirin Karadog, celebrating the essence of Welsh joy and creativity. At Oriel Môn in Anglesey, families can join a free Halloween art club, decorating pumpkins with collage and paint techniques, while at the Museum of Cardiff, guests can take part in a ghost-hunting trail, enjoy spooky crafts and watch a “frightful film.”

To mark the festival’s launch, Minister for Culture Jack Sargeant visited the Museum of Cardiff, praising the event’s contribution to local communities.

“Once again, the Welsh Museums Festival is not just providing a great opportunity for people to enjoy local culture,” he said, “but it also showcases what our beloved museums across the country have to offer.

“Local museums are vital centres for learning, wellbeing and community pride, and they play a significant role in attracting visitors and supporting our economy.”

‘Strength’

Ken Griffin, President of Museums Federation Cymru, said the festival highlights “the strength and collaboration” of Wales’s museum sector.

“This year’s brand-new resource exploring the history of hwyl gives museums and galleries of all sizes — especially smaller, volunteer-run venues — a way to welcome visitors and celebrate our shared heritage,” he said.

More details and a full list of events are available at www.museumsfestival.wales

.