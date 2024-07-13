Welsh music and culture take centre stage at Tafwyl

Tafwyl

Thousands of visitors will gather in Cardiff this weekend for Tafwyl, a festival celebrating Welsh music and culture.

This year’s Tafwyl will be officially opened by the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy, and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, and the Minister for the Creative Industries, Sarah Murphy.

With another packed schedule, around 2,500 visitors staying in Cardiff, and local spending expected to be in excess of £410,000 the cultural and economic benefits of Tafwyl, organised by Menter Caerdydd, are significant.

Free entry

This year’s free-to-enter festival held in Bute Park on the 13 and 14 July, is supported by £100,000 from the Welsh Government’s Events Wales and Cymraeg 2050 grants.

Jeremy Miles said: “Tafwyl is a perfect example of how the Welsh language belongs to all of us. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring people together at the heart of our capital city to celebrate the language and showcase our thriving culture so that more and more people join us on our journey towards a million Welsh speakers.

“It’s also a significant boost to our local economy, providing jobs and drawing in thousands of visitors to enjoy the best of Welsh art, food, and crafts.

“I’m proud that the Welsh Government has been able to support Tafwyl again this year.”

One of the festival’s success stories is the band Taran, formed through the ‘Yn Cyflwyno’ [‘Presents’] project.

This initiative encourages Cardiff school pupils to set up Welsh language bands, offering them mentoring and performance opportunities at the festival.

Rising stars

Since their debut at last year’s Tafwyl, Taran has continued to make an impact on the Welsh music scene.

Rhys, Taran’s guitarist, said: “Playing at Tafwyl opened our eyes to the vibrant Welsh music scene and all the opportunities it offers. We’re aiming to release music and get it played on platforms like BBC 6Music to show that Welsh talent is thriving.”

Nat, another band member, added: “Coming from a non-Welsh speaking family, I was amazed by the support and opportunities for young Welsh speakers. The gigs and encouragement we’ve received have been incredible.”

The creative industries Minister, Sarah Murphy, said: “Tafwyl showcases the thriving Welsh creative scene. Taran’s journey has not only sparked their interest in Welsh music but also created a natural context for the Welsh language beyond school. Their enthusiasm reflects the broader excitement that Tafwyl generates.”

The total economic impact of Tafwyl is expected to be around £2.1 million.

