Welsh National Opera Associate Artists to perform intimate recital in Cardiff

Nation Cymru staff

Welsh National Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru’s 25/26 Associate Artists are set to perform at Tabernacl in Cardiff this summer to mark the end of their year-long traineeship with the Company.

The intimate and celebratory recital features feature WNO Associate Artists Owain Rowlands and Ross Fettes accompanied by renowned pianist and accompanist, James Baillieu.

Owain Rowlands, a Carmarthenshire-born baritone who studied Mathematics and Music at Cardiff University, gained his master’s degree in performance at the Royal Academy of Music and undertook further training at the David Seligman Opera School at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Owain’s engagements at WNO include covers for Notary/Guccio/Pinellino (Gianni Schicchi), Brickbrak at Bampton Classical Opera (Alcina’s Island), and John/Pete at Buxton International Festival (Impresario).

Owain said of his time as a WNO Associate Artist: “Being a Welshman, working at Welsh National Opera has always been a dream. I have loved every minute of it, I know it sounds cliché, but we’ve had such a variety of experiences, it’s been such a learning curve.

“Performing at the recital offers a more intimate performance, and we get the chance to show a more delicate side. We’ll be exploring some French songs, Welsh repertoire and more.”

Ross Fettes is a Scottish-born bass-baritone, and a graduate of the Royal College of Music’s International Opera School in London, where he studied under the tutelage of Graeme Broadbent. His roles while there included Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro) and Pasquariello (Don Giovanni Tenorio). He also performed as Figaro with Westminster Opera in their production of The Marriage of Figaro.

Ross said: “One of the defining aspects of the programme has been the confidence it has given me as a performer. It’s helped me grow not only as a singer, but also as a storyteller and colleague. Obviously being able to perform in my two favourite operas Tosca and The Flying Dutchman was an incredible experience!

“I’m really looking forward to sharing the work we’ve been doing with an audience. Performing in a recital setting offers a wonderful opportunity to convey my passion for performing and showcase my individuality as a performer.”

Welsh National Opera’s Associate Artists programme offers professional mentoring and performance opportunities, under the guidance of WNO Associate Artist Development Coach, world-renowned Welsh soprano Rebecca Evans.

WNO Co-General Directors and CEOs Adele Thomas and Sarah Crabtree, said: “Welsh National Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru takes pride in providing opportunities which bring the next generation of talent into our art form. Our Associate Artists programme, alongside our Youth Opera, are two programmes of work which provide quality performance and learning opportunities for the next generation of artists.

“Both Owain and Ross have excelled this year as our Associate Artists. It has been a real pleasure to watch them develop, they have committed to honing their craft and brought their talent and artistry to the stages of Wales and beyond. We will watch their careers with pride and excitement.”

WNO Cenedlaethol Cymru’s 25/26 Associate Artists will perform at Tabernacl in Cardiff on Sunday 5 July. For tickets and further information, visit wno.org.uk