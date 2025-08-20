Welsh National Opera chorus dispute settled

Stephen Price

An ongoing dispute over proposed job cuts and changes to employment terms and conditions for chorus members of the Welsh National Opera has been settled, providing them with a “long-term safeguard”.

Equity, on behalf of its members in the chorus of Welsh National Opera, has successfully concluded negotiations with Welsh National Opera (WNO) for a new full-time contract at a competitive, industry-standard salary — an agreement welcomed by an overwhelming majority of chorus members.

The agreement has been hailed as “a long-term safeguard for WNO’s full-time chorus” by Equity and ends the long-running industrial dispute at the company.

Just over a year ago, the company’s opening proposal was for a part-time contract with a 15% pay cut. Through taking industrial action for the first time in their history, chorus members secured a contract that safeguards the principle of a full-time ensemble at the heart of WNO.

The campaign centred on the determination of Equity members who voted 93% in favour of industrial action on 5 September 2024. On a series of dates from September onwards, they took industrial action consisting of wearing union t-shirts during performances, making speeches at curtain calls, and leafleting audiences. There was wide public support for the Chorus, with trade unions backing Equity members in a public show of support, and over 1,300 people rapidly signing an open letter to the WNO Board opposing the cuts.

“Testing process”

Paul W Fleming, Equity general secretary, said: “This has been a tough and testing process for our members at WNO, and we pay tribute to their unity and resolve throughout. It’s important to recognise the efforts of our Equity Deputies (reps) and the wider negotiating team, who fought tirelessly to secure the best possible outcome, while facing the very real threat to their own job security.

“The new agreement is not a quick fix — it is a long-term safeguard for WNO’s full-time chorus, protecting the artistic ensemble the company has pledged to defend. With this contract in place, we will not entertain further major negotiations or cuts to the core numbers in the foreseeable future.

“In this challenging climate, Equity will continue to stand firmly for our members at WNO, working with the company’s leadership and our sister unions to press governments and funders in London and Cardiff to recognise the vital role WNO plays in the cultural life of Wales, the UK, and beyond. Our belief remains clear: a truly world-class opera company can only be built on the foundation of a full-time chorus.”

Funding

The achievement comes in the shadow of deep funding cuts from both Arts Council England and Arts Council of Wales.

The new agreement coincides with a significant reduction in full-time chorus numbers — from 30 singers to 20 — as well as redundancies elsewhere in the company. Reduced output will also inevitably mean fewer opportunities for freelance artists, an often-overlooked consequence of shrinking budgets.

In February 2025, the Welsh Government announced a £4.4m top up to Wales’ arts and culture 2025-26 budget.

This comes after a 10.5% cut to Arts Council of Wales funding last year. While the arts and culture budget for the forthcoming year has been restored to 2023-24 levels, it takes place against a backdrop of a 40% cut in funding in real terms since 2010, which has hit the sector hard.

WNO, which also tours in England, also had its Arts Council England grant reduced by 35%, from £6.24m to £4m a year for the 2023-26 period.

They were subsequently granted an additional £3.25m through its Transform programme to help it adapt to lower funding levels.

