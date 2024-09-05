Welsh National Opera chorus vote for strike action

The chorus of the Welsh National Opera has voted for industrial action in a dispute over jobs and pay.

Equity said its members backed strike action by 93% on a turnout of 100%, and called for talks to avoid walkouts.

The union said WNO chorus members are facing at least a 15% cut to their pay, a reduction in contracted hours despite their high workload of performances and rehearsals, and a fall in the number of chorus members.

Compulsory redundancies are a “real threat” in a group that is already under-resourced, said Equity.

“Serious disruption”

Equity has 100% of the 30-strong WNO chorus in membership, with any potential industrial action able to cause serious disruption to performances. A majority of the chorus have been at WNO for over a decade and have never taken strike action before.

General secretary Paul W Fleming said: “This ballot result is a resounding vote of no confidence in Welsh National Opera management and shows that chorus members will not take their disastrous cuts.

“Our members are tired of being told to be resilient, and just get by. This is a resounding vote for resistance to management’s willing acceptance of the political choice of austerity.

“WNO must go back to the drawing board on these unjust proposals and engage in a process which protects the full-time status of our members and recognises the huge value this highly skilled workforce bring to the reputation of the company and to its work.”

Equity workplace representative Claire Hampton, a soprano who has been in the WNO chorus for 22 years, said: “My colleagues and I voted in favour of taking strike action and action short of strike, reflecting our dismay at proposals to cut our salaries and contract length. This was not an easy decision for any of us to take, but we have been left with no choice as we face the devastating impact that proposed changes will have on our income.

“If management are unwilling to negotiate an improved offer, we are committed to taking action to protect our jobs. This disruption can be avoided by meeting our simple and achievable demands for a full-time contract, fair treatment, adequate resources and respect for the work that we do.”

“Substantial” cuts

Almost 76% of the chorus say that WNO management’s proposals would have a high or significant impact on their personal finances, according to an Equity survey collected in May 2024. Meanwhile, 78% of the chorus say that they may have to leave the WNO.

Such is the precarity of the chorus’ situation, that over half (56%) say they would have to leave the industry altogether, while a further third (32%) say that they may have to.

In July, Musicians’ Union members in the WNO orchestra also voted overwhelmingly in favour of potential strike action over similar cuts and proposals from management.

WNO management continue to cite ongoing financial difficulties caused by substantial cuts to their funding from both Arts Council England (ACE) and Arts Council of Wales (ACW).

Equity and its members have stated that they will not accept compulsory redundancies or plans to make contracts ‘flexible’.

Response

A WNO spokesperson said: “While we respect the decision of the ballot organised by Equity who represent WNO chorus members, we are disappointed that this will mean our audiences will ultimately miss out due to the effect on performances/concerts.

“We have continued to engage in open and transparent negotiations with unions and are committed to finding a solution which works for our chorus members while also recognising the reality of WNO’s financial situation following significant cuts to our public funding.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

Arts Council of Wales has also been contacted for a response.

