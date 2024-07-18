Welsh National Opera musicians vote to strike over cuts

Musicians in the Welsh National Opera (WNO) orchestra have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over cuts.

The Musicians’ Union (MU) said its members backed strikes by 81% and by 96% for other forms of industrial action.

The union has accused the opera of planning to make the orchestra part-time, and cutting pay by 15%.

The WNO will have to cut down on touring as a result of the plans, which risk leaving towns and cities such as Llandudno and Bristol without high-quality opera, said the union.

Alternative proposals

MU general secretary Naomi Pohl said: “Our members don’t take ballots for potential industrial action lightly.

“We always want to avoid full strike action if possible and WNO management need to work with us to consider alternative proposals and pursue an appropriate funding solution that will enable WNO to remain a full-time company.

“These cuts could be averted with increased support from Welsh Government, Arts Council Wales, Arts Council England or a combination of the three.”

The union said the plans were a result of funding cuts from Arts Council England and Arts Council Wales.

Part-time employment

MU national organiser for orchestras Jo Laverty said: “The orchestra being forced into part-time time employment will be hugely damaging to our members.

“We know from a survey conducted earlier this year that 60% of our members are having to consider leaving the orchestra of WNO and 40% are considering leaving the sector altogether in order to make ends meet.

“Welsh National Opera cuts will also have a wider knock-on effect on the industry and the arts ecosystem in Wales; with ever-decreasing opportunities for jobs that provide the stability and benefits of year-round employment and year-round opportunities for engagement of freelancers.

“It diminishes opportunities in the profession, it diminishes opportunities for skilled orchestral musicians in Wales, and the future of the profession for Wales’s aspiring young musicians.”

A Welsh National Opera spokesperson said: “While we respect the decision of the ballot organised by Musicians’ Union who represent WNO orchestra members, we are disappointed that this would mean our audiences will ultimately miss out due to the effect on performances/concerts.

“We have continued to engage in open and transparent negotiations with unions and are committed to finding a solution which works for our orchestra members while also recognising the reality of WNO’s financial situation following significant cuts to our public funding. It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

