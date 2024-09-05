Welsh National Opera orchestra set date for industrial action over pay cuts

Musicians in the Welsh National Opera orchestra have confirmed they will be taking industrial action on Saturday 21 September.

The action, supported by the Musicians’ Union (MU) will see members leafleting the audience on their way in to and wearing campaign t-shirts instead of their usual concert dress for the opening night performance of Rigoletto.

The performance is directed by Adele Thomas, who will be taking office as Co-General Director and Co-CEO alongside Sarah Crabtree in January 2025.

The musicians will be calling on management, Arts Council of Wales and Arts Council England to keep Welsh National Opera (WNO) as a full-time company, stop the proposed 15% pay cut and agree a sustainable funding package to secure WNO’s future including touring.

Lobbying

The Musicians’ Union is also lobbying the Welsh and UK Governments to intervene given the likely impact of WNO management’s proposals on the musical landscape and economy of Wales.

Over 11,000 people have signed a petition started by musicians in the orchestra to protect WNO.

MU members’ campaign has also been backed by members of the Senedd and TUC Cymru/Wales TUC.

A spokesperson for WNO said: “While we respect the decision of the ballot organised by Equity who represent WNO Chorus members, we are disappointed that this will mean our audiences will ultimately miss out due to the effect on performances/concerts.

“We have continued to engage in open and transparent negotiations with unions and are committed to finding a solution which works for our Chorus members while also recognising the reality of WNO’s financial situation following significant cuts to our public funding. It wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

MU General Secretary, Naomi Pohl, said: “Our members don’t take industrial action of any kind lightly. They are motivated by the inevitable impact of management’s proposals on Welsh culture and audiences and the loss of opportunity for freelance musicians, as well as the personal impact of the proposed reduction in their hours and pay.

“There are very few opportunities to see live opera in Wales and South West England and the WNO management’s proposals will mean some areas have no provision at all. Alongside the proposed closure of the Welsh College of Music and Drama’s junior department, and the ongoing closure of St David’s Hall, musical activity in Wales has seriously diminished.

“We hope the seriousness of the situation is evident to the Welsh Government and that they will step in if the Arts Councils can’t or won’t.”

MU Regional Organiser for Wales and South West England, Andy Warnock, said: “WNO has long been funded by a combination of Arts Council England and Arts Council of Wales and it serves parts of the UK that other opera companies don’t reach.

“Arts Council England made the first cut and this has sadly meant a reduction in WNO’s touring plans, as well as the proposed changes to pay and conditions. Given the objectives of both the Welsh and UK Governments and Arts Councils to ensure equal access to the arts across the UK, in all towns and communities, this is a massive backwards step.

“MU members won’t sit by while musical opportunities for audiences, musicians and young people vanish. There is still time for the Wales and UK Governments to step in and provide the additional support that’s needed to protect WNO as a national cultural asset and we hope they will do so.

“We are pleased the orchestra have taken the important decision to take industrial action and we’ll be with them every step of the way.”

MU National Organiser for Orchestras, Jo Laverty, added: “We simply do not accept yet another opera orchestra being forced into part-time, less secure employment due to bad decisions from managements and what feels like an attack on the profession from funders.

“These are highly skilled jobs but they are not paid as such. To take members’ salaries back to where they were five years ago, means members are facing really tough financial decisions about whether they can afford to stay with the company. Given the landscape of ever reducing opportunities for musicians to make a living in Wales, some will be forced to leave the country altogether.”

The MU is calling on the public to help protect orchestra jobs at the Welsh National Opera by signing its petition: https://www.megaphone.org.uk/p/protectwno

