Welsh nature reserve to keep exclusion zone in place for 2026

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has confirmed that the exclusion zone at a protected coastal site will remain for 2026, following encouraging signs of wildlife recovery during 2025.

The exclusion zone covers a 1.8‑mile stretch of coast within the Range in Anglesey, part of the Glannau Ynys Gybi Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). This area sits on land leased to RSPB Cymru by Isle of Anglesey County Council and forms an important part of the South Stack Nature Reserve. The exclusion will run from 2 March 2026 until 31 August 2026.

NRW, RSPB Cymru, Anglesey Council and outdoor sector partners have been working collaboratively to better understand local challenges and explore opportunities, combining expertise and insights to shape coordinated approaches that support both the natural environment and those who enjoy and depend on it.

During 2025, gull numbers in the area reached their highest recorded level, rising from just 14 to more than 40. Seal pups were observed on a beach where they had not previously been recorded, and oyster catchers returned to a cliff area where they had not been seen for over a decade.

Chough activity also increased, with birds holding a territory that may develop into a new breeding site. As chough can take several years to re‑establish, reducing disturbance has been crucial to improving their chances. Cliff‑top plants showed signs of recovery too, with reduced trampling allowing fragile vegetation to begin regenerating.

The extension of the exclusion zone aims to build on this progress by supporting sustainable access. New signage and sensitivity mapping will help visitors understand which areas must be avoided during the breeding season, while monitoring will continue throughout 2026 to track further changes in wildlife.

The exclusion applies to open access land from the Wales Coast Path to the sea under the Countryside and Rights of Way (CROW) Act. Members of the public can continue to enjoy the coastal route in full, but access to the land below the path is not permitted without permission from the landowner or occupier.

Euros Jones, Operations Manager at NRW, said: “Last year’s exclusion zone reduced the impact of activities not permitted by the landowner or occupier, which had caused disturbance to wildlife and damage to the site’s geology.

“Evidence so far indicates that limiting access in targeted areas can support the protection of priority habitats and species. Keeping the exclusion for 2026 will allow further recovery, continued monitoring and time for all parties to continue their discussions.”

Laura Kudelska, Senior Site Manager at RSPB South Stack, said: “The exclusion zone in 2025 provided a much-needed respite for struggling wildlife at The Range.

“We were delighted to record higher numbers of breeding birds and seals at the site, as well as observing signs of plant recovery.

“These successes would not have been possible without the cooperation of the public, and we would like to thank visitors for keeping to the footpath, and to activity providers for following the guidance.

“The new exclusion zone this year will provide more time for wildlife to recover and over the next year, we will be working with our partners on creating a way forward with coastal users.”

Andy Godber, Anglesey Council’s Visitor Economy and Coastal Areas Manager, said: “We continue to support this work to ensure that the sites of rare flora and fauna are protected.

“It is pleasing that relevant conservation organisations are working closely with the outdoor sector representative bodies to find a long term solution where appropriate access is facilitated. This will also ensure a greater understanding of the site’s unique natural environment can be passed onto the public.”

Catherine Williams, Executive Officer for Eryri Actif, said: “We remain committed to working in partnership to support future access, ensuring it is managed responsibly to protect these special places.

“Having formal agreements in place is an important step forward, and we hope to see meaningful progress ahead of the exclusion period ending.

“Outdoor adventure activities provide vital wellbeing benefits and a unique opportunity to educate visitors about the environment at the South Stack Cliffs RSPB Reserve.”