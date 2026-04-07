Welsh neo-Nazi joins Rupert Lowe’s new party

Martin Shipton

A neo-Nazi podcaster from Pembrokeshire who calls himself Sven Longshanks is among a number of like-minded fascists who have joined Rupert Lowe’s new party Restore Britain.

Lowe was elected Reform UK’s MP for Great Yarmouth in Norfolk at the general election in 2024, but quit Reform after being accused of bullying the party’s then chairman Zia Yusuf – an allegation that did not result in a criminal prosecution.

Elon Musk had previously stated that Lowe would make a better leader of Reform than Farage.

On March 20 2026 the Electoral Commission officially registered Restore Britain as the latest split from Reform UK. Farage has a long history of alienating colleagues with his dictatorial, “my way or the highway” approach.

The anti-fascist magazine Searchlight has now reported that some of the most active British Nazis of the past 20 years are rallying behind Restore Britain, including James Allchurch, alias Sven Longshanks.

Allchurch was jailed for two and a half years at Swansea Crown Court in May 2023 for distributing racist and antisemitic content.

James Allchurch, now 54, , from Pembrokeshire, had denied 15 counts of distributing a recording stirring up racial hatred, but was found guilty of 10 charges and acquitted of five.

Sentencing him, Judge Rees said the offending amounted to a “stain on our humanity”.

Allchurch uploaded offensive podcasts to his website, Radio Aryan, since rebranded Radio Albion, between 2019 and 2021.

During the trial, the jury was played 15 episodes of the podcast which included talk about hanging black and Jewish people, as well as playing a song advocating racial segregation.

Sentencing, Judge Rees said Allchurch “had an agenda of racial hatred” and that “it beggars belief that someone would want to speak these words at all”.

“The content of these podcasts were vile. Listening to them as the jury had to was a disturbing experience,” he said.

“You were bent on inciting racial hatred… you chose your words carefully to that end.”

During the trial, the jury was told by prosecutor Jonathan Rees that the podcasts were “highly racist, antisemitic and white supremacist in nature”.

King Edward I

Allchurch used the alias Sven Longshanks, a reference to King Edward I, who was also known as Edward Longshanks and was responsible for expelling Jewish people from England in 1290.

During his trial he denied there was racial hatred within a comment that white people were “superior in most measurable ways”.

Allchurch denied the charges against him, arguing that he did not realise some words he used were offensive, although he admitted there was “lots wrong with it”.

Audio played to the jury included a song lauding Adolf Hitler, while another recording advocated racial segregation.

The podcasts were often uploaded along with inflammatory cartoons, the jury was told.

Head of the Crown Prosecution Services’ Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, Nick Price, said after he was sentenced: “The hateful and grotesque views that Allchurch shared on his podcast were a threat to our society, and it is right that the jury found him guilty of his crimes.

“There is no place in society for these beliefs, and the CPS will continue to prosecute all cases involving hate crime where there is sufficient evidence to do so.”

Dr Lella Nouri, Associate Professor in Criminology, Sociology and Social Policy at Swansea University said the case raised a question.

“It is a particularly interesting case because it’s the first time really that we’ve seen in Wales something that is very much on that boundary level of ‘is this hate speech, is this extremism?'” she said.

“It’s very, very pertinent to conversations that are happening right now.

“What happens today will hopefully set a precedent that this kind of language whether online or offline, whether on a blog or on a podcast or on social media messages is not appropriate and hopefully set some much clearer boundaries.”

Nevertheless, Allchurch is now a member of Restore Britain.

Searchlight

A long article published by Searchlight in April 2026 on the realignment of the far right in Britain states: “It’s now obvious that [veteran far-right figure] Mark Collett’s nazi movement Patriotic Alternative will no longer even pretend to attempt registration as a political party.

“Collett doesn’t want the Electoral Commission to have any scrutiny over his dictatorial control of PA, and especially not over its finances.

“Instead, Collett is encouraging his followers to join Restore Britain. One such recruit is the Welsh nazi James Allchurch, better known online as ‘Sven Longshanks’, who recently returned from a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for broadcasting some of Britain’s most virulent racist and antisemitic material on his online show Radio Aryan.

“Like several other founders of PA, Allchurch was closely connected to the banned terrorist organisation National Action and worked with the mysterious ex-BNP organiser Larry Nunn and his now defunct organisation Western Spring.

“Due to physical disabilities, Allchurch didn’t himself take part in the paramilitary training sessions that Nunn organised in the Welsh countryside, but he was part of the structure behind the scenes that facilitated these events.

“Allchurch is now another of the proud nazi owners of Restore Britain membership cards. He has been joined by ex-BNP councillor Adrian Marsden from Halifax, once associated with Combat 18 and other nazi football hooligans, and Julian Leppert, who was BNP candidate for Mayor of London in 2014.

“The virus has spread beyond a handful of online celebrity extremists and includes people with experience in the real political world as well as the virtual one. Lowe now faces a decisive political choice: is he prepared to be the figurehead for a party harbouring the very worst elements on the extreme right?”

Restore Britain was invited to comment, but did not do so.