Welsh NHS heroes take on Kilimanjaro in memory of beloved doctor

Twelve Welsh NHS staff are just days away from scaling Africa’s highest peak to honour a much-loved colleague who died before fulfilling his dream of conquering Kilimanjaro.

Former Glan Clwyd Hospital consultant anaesthetist Dr Stephan Hugo, described as a “unique human being” by those who worked with him, passed away aged 60 last year following a battle with lung disease.

The South Africa-born medic, who moved to north Wales in 1989 and lived near St Asaph, had long planned to tackle the mountain with his daughter, Marni, 19.

Tragically, he passed away before the challenge could take place.

Now, a team of doctors, nurses and operating practitioners who worked alongside Stephan at the hospital in Bodelwyddan will make the journey in his memory – and raise thousands of pounds for the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit Garden Project.

Peak

Standing at a towering 5,895 metres, Mount Kilimanjaro is not only the tallest mountain in Africa but also the world’s highest free-standing peak, dominating the skyline of northern Tanzania near the border with Kenya.

Battling thin air, freezing night-time temperatures and punishingly difficult trails, the group face a test of both body and spirit.

Many climbers experience altitude sickness before they even approach the summit, and the final push to the top is often attempted in darkness, with head torches lighting the path to Uhuru Peak.

Stephan’s widow Jane Hugo said: “Stephan and our daughter Marni spoke about doing this trek for many years. He must have talked about it a lot at work to his colleagues and earlier this year they got together and decided to take Marni on the trek in Stephan’s honour.

“Unfortunately, Marni was recently injured and is no longer able to take part which has devastated her but we will be following the group’s progress every step of the way.

“It really is overwhelming that 12 busy people would take time out of their lives to do this. They are all self-funding the trip too, which makes it even more overwhelming. It really is incredibly kind of them.

“They have all been training so hard and the challenge is going to be mentally and physically challenging. But I think that thinking about Stephan will get them through.

“He played a large role in all of their lives and he meant something to all of them. Each of them saw the struggle he went through with his illness, and I am sure that will push them on through the challenges.

“Stephan would never in a million years have thought that his colleagues thought this much of him and that they would go to these lengths to honour his memory.”

‘Wonderful’

Pranava Patil, an anaesthetist at Glan Clwyd Hospital, who lives in Northop, is among the group of 12 taking part.

She said: “I have never met another person like Stephan. There was no facade with him and he was just a wonderful human being.

“He was my mentor when I started at Glan Clwyd as a trainee and without his guidance there is no way I would have passed my exams. He was there to help me out whenever I needed. He always looked after trainees so well.

“We will all be thinking of him while we are doing the trek and I know that he will be there with us every step of the way.

“He touched all our lives in some way or another and we are all proud to be able to honour his memory and fulfil his dream.”

The group are well on their way to hitting their £12,000 fundraising target, having already smashed through the £8,000 barrier.

Funds raised on the trek will go towards the Glan Clwyd Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Garden Project.

Garden

Jane added: “Stephan worked on ICU for many years and had superb care there when he was a patient. Stephan loved flowers and loved his garden.

“The project will see an outdoor space and garden created where families can spend time, when going through such difficult times.

“Importantly, this will also be a place for the staff to spend time; they all do such incredible yet extremely challenging work.”

Consultant Surgeon Walid Samra is another former colleague who taking part in the trek.

He worked alongside Stephan for a number of years and described him as a “very good friend”.

He said: “Stephan was a very special person and a great colleague. He has helped so many people in their careers and we have all seen how he supported patients, how good he was and how caring he was.

“He was a very good friend.”

Mr Samra has been training hard in preparation for the challenges, mostly walking up and down the Snowdonia hills.

He said: “Training has been very challenging but is preparing us all well for the trek. We have such a good group of people and we will help each other on.

“I think we are all as ready and prepared as we can be… but I also think we need to expect the unexpected!”

The group fly out to Tanzania on Saturday and are expected to begin the trek three days later.

The trek will take around eight days to complete, and the group will return home on October 18.

Anybody wanting to make a donation can do so here.